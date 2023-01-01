Troubleshooting relations

Problem

In the following implicit many-to-many self-relation, the lexicographic order of relation fields in a_eats (1) and b_eatenBy (2):

model Animal { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String a_eats Animal [ ] @relation ( name : "FoodChain" ) b_eatenBy Animal [ ] @relation ( name : "FoodChain" ) }

The resulting relation table in SQL looks as follows, where A represents prey ( a_eats ) and B represents predators ( b_eatenBy ):

A B 8 (Plankton) 7 (Salmon) 7 (Salmon) 9 (Bear)

The following query returns a salmon's prey and predators:

const getAnimals = await prisma . animal . findMany ( { where : { name : 'Salmon' , } , include : { b_eats : true , a_eatenBy : true , } , } ) Hide query results { "id" : 7 , "name" : "Salmon" , "b_eats" : [ { "id" : 8 , "name" : "Plankton" } ] , "a_eatenBy" : [ { "id" : 9 , "name" : "Bear" } ] }

Now change the order of the relation fields:

model Animal { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String b_eats Animal [ ] @relation ( name : "FoodChain" ) a_eatenBy Animal [ ] @relation ( name : "FoodChain" ) }

Migrate your changes and re-generate Prisma Client. When you run the same query with the updated field names, Prisma Client returns incorrect data (salmon now eats bears and gets eaten by plankton):

const getAnimals = await prisma . animal . findMany ( { where : { name : 'Salmon' , } , include : { b_eats : true , a_eatenBy : true , } , } ) Hide query results { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Salmon" , "b_eats" : [ { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Bear" } ] , "a_eatenBy" : [ { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Plankton" } ] }

Although the lexicographic order of the relation fields in the Prisma schema changed, columns A and B in the database did not change (they were not renamed and data was not moved). Therefore, A now represents predators ( a_eatenBy ) and B represents prey ( b_eats ):