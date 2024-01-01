Schema location
The default name for the Prisma Schema is a single file
schema.prisma in your
prisma folder. When your schema is named like this, the Prisma CLI will detect it automatically.
If you are using the
prismaSchemaFolderpreview feature any files in the
prisma/schemadirectory are detected automatically.
Prisma Schema location
The Prisma CLI looks for the Prisma Schema in the following locations, in the following order:
-
The location specified by the
--schemaflag, which is available when you
introspect,
generate,
migrate, and
studio:
prisma generate --schema=./alternative/schema.prisma
-
The location specified in the
package.jsonfile (version 2.7.0 and later):
"prisma": {
"schema": "db/schema.prisma"
}
-
Default locations:
./prisma/schema.prisma
./schema.prisma
-
The Prisma CLI outputs the path of the schema that will be used. The following example shows the terminal output for
prisma db pull:
Environment variables loaded from .env
Prisma Schema loaded from prisma/schema.prisma
Introspecting based on datasource defined in prisma/schema.prisma …
✔ Introspected 4 models and wrote them into prisma/schema.prisma in 239ms
Run prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
Multi-file Prisma Schema
Multi-file Prisma Schema is available via the
prismaSchemaFolder preview feature in Prisma versions 5.15.0 and later.
To use multiple Prisma Schema files, add a
schema folder inside of your current
prisma directory. With the
prismaSchemaFolder Preview feature enabled, you can add as many files as you want to the
prisma/schema directory.
my-app/
├─ ...
├─ prisma/
│ ├─ schema/
│ │ ├─ post.prisma
│ │ ├─ schema.prisma
│ │ �├─ user.prisma
├─ ...
How to enable multi-file Prisma schema support
Support for multiple Prisma Schema files is currently in preview. To enable the feature, add the
prismaSchemaFolder feature flag to the
previewFeatures field of the
generator block in your Prisma Schema:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["prismaSchemaFolder"]
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
How to use existing Prisma CLI commands with multiple Prisma schema files
For most Prisma CLI commands, no changes will be necessary to work with a multi-file Prisma schema. Only in the specific cases where you need to supply a schema via an option will a command need to be changed. In these cases, simply replace references to a file with a directory. As an example, the following
prisma db push command:
npx prisma db push --schema custom/path/to/my/schema.prisma
becomes the following:
npx prisma db push --schema custom/path/to/my/schema # note this is now a directory!
Tips for multi-file Prisma Schema
We’ve found that a few patterns work well with this feature and will help you get the most out of it:
-
Organize your files by domain: group related models into the same file. For example, keep all user-related models in
user.prismawhile post-related models go in
post.prisma. Try to avoid having “kitchen sink” schema files.
-
Use clear naming conventions: schema files should be named clearly and succinctly. Use names like
user.prismaand
post.prismaand not
myModels.prismaor
CommentFeaturesSchema.prisma.
-
Have an obvious “main” schema file: while you can now have as many schema files as you want, you’ll still need a place where you define
datasourceand
generatorblocks. We recommend having a single schema file that’s obviously the “main” file so that these blocks are easy to find.
main.prisma,
schema.prisma, and
base.prismaare a few we’ve seen that work well.
Examples
Our fork of
dub by dub.co is a great example of a real world project adapted to use a multi-file Prisma Schema.
Learn more about the
prismaSchemaFolder preview feature
To give feedback on the
prismaSchemaFolder Preview feature, please refer to our dedicated Github discussion.