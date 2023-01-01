Prisma needs a connection URL to be able to connect to your database, e.g. when sending queries with Prisma Client or when changing the database schema with Prisma Migrate.

The connection URL is provided via the url field of a datasource block in your Prisma schema. It generally consists of the following components (except for SQLite):

User : The name of your database user

Make sure you have this information at hand when getting started with Prisma. If you don't have a database server running yet, you can either use a local SQLite database file (see the Quickstart) or setup a free PostgreSQL database on Supabase .