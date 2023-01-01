Docs
When we release a new Prisma CLI feature, it often starts in Preview so that you can test it and submit your feedback. After we improve the feature with your feedback and are satisfied with the internal test results, we promote the feature to general availability.

For more information, see ORM releases and maturity levels.

Currently active Preview features

There are currently no Preview features for Prisma CLI.

Preview features promoted to general availability

In the list below, you can find a history of Prisma CLI features that were in Preview and are now in general availability. The features are sorted by the most recent version in which they were promoted to general availability.

FeaturesReleased in PreviewReleased in general availability
prisma migrate diff3.9.03.13.0
prisma db execute3.9.03.13.0
prisma db push2.10.02.22.0
prisma migrate2.13.02.19.0
