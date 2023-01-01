/ ORM / Reference / Preview features
When we release a new Prisma CLI feature, it often starts in Preview so that you can test it and submit your feedback. After we improve the feature with your feedback and are satisfied with the internal test results, we promote the feature to general availability.
For more information, see ORM releases and maturity levels.
Currently active Preview features
There are currently no Preview features for Prisma CLI.
Preview features promoted to general availability
In the list below, you can find a history of Prisma CLI features that were in Preview and are now in general availability. The features are sorted by the most recent version in which they were promoted to general availability.
|Features
|Released in Preview
|Released in general availability
prisma migrate diff
|3.9.0
|3.13.0
prisma db execute
|3.9.0
|3.13.0
prisma db push
|2.10.0
|2.22.0
prisma migrate
|2.13.0
|2.19.0
