Prisma Client & Prisma schema
When we release a new Prisma Client or Prisma schema feature, it often starts in Preview so that you can test it and submit your feedback. After we improve the feature with your feedback and are satisfied with the internal test results, we promote the feature to general availability.
For more information, see ORM releases and maturity levels.
Currently active Preview features
The following Preview feature flags are available for Prisma Client and Prisma schema:
|Feature
|Released into Preview
|Feedback issue
fullTextSearch
|2.30.0
|Submit feedback
fullTextIndex
|3.6.0
|Submit feedback
metrics
|3.15.0
|Submit feedback
tracing
|4.2.0
|Submit feedback
multiSchema
|4.3.0
|Submit feedback
postgresqlExtensions
|4.5.0
|Submit feedback
deno
|4.5.0
|Submit feedback
views
|4.9.0
|Submit feedback
driverAdapters
|5.4.0
|Submit feedback
relationJoins
|5.7.0
|Submit feedback
nativeDistinct
|5.7.0
|Submit feedback
To enable a Preview feature, add the feature flag to the
generator block in your
schema.prisma file. Share your feedback on all Preview features on GitHub.
Enabling a Prisma Client Preview feature
To enable a Prisma Client Preview feature:
Add the Preview feature flag to the
generatorblock:generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]}
Re-generate Prisma Client:$npx prisma generate
If you are using Visual Studio Code and the Preview feature is not available in your
.tsfile after generating Prisma Client, run the TypeScript: Restart TS server command.
Preview features promoted to general availability
In the list below, you can find a history of Prisma Client and Prisma schema features that were in Preview and are now in general availability. The features are sorted by the most recent version in which they were promoted to general availability.