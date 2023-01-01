Docs
Prisma Client & Prisma schema

When we release a new Prisma Client or Prisma schema feature, it often starts in Preview so that you can test it and submit your feedback. After we improve the feature with your feedback and are satisfied with the internal test results, we promote the feature to general availability.

For more information, see ORM releases and maturity levels.

Currently active Preview features

The following Preview feature flags are available for Prisma Client and Prisma schema:

FeatureReleased into PreviewFeedback issue
fullTextSearch2.30.0Submit feedback
fullTextIndex3.6.0Submit feedback
metrics3.15.0Submit feedback
tracing4.2.0Submit feedback
multiSchema4.3.0Submit feedback
postgresqlExtensions4.5.0Submit feedback
deno4.5.0Submit feedback
views4.9.0Submit feedback
driverAdapters5.4.0Submit feedback
relationJoins5.7.0Submit feedback
nativeDistinct5.7.0Submit feedback

To enable a Preview feature, add the feature flag to the generator block in your schema.prisma file. Share your feedback on all Preview features on GitHub.

Enabling a Prisma Client Preview feature

To enable a Prisma Client Preview feature:

  1. Add the Preview feature flag to the generator block:

    generator client {
      provider        = "prisma-client-js"
      previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]
    }

  2. Re-generate Prisma Client:

    $npx prisma generate

  3. If you are using Visual Studio Code and the Preview feature is not available in your .ts file after generating Prisma Client, run the TypeScript: Restart TS server command.

Preview features promoted to general availability

In the list below, you can find a history of Prisma Client and Prisma schema features that were in Preview and are now in general availability. The features are sorted by the most recent version in which they were promoted to general availability.

FeatureReleased into PreviewReleased into General Availability
jsonProtocol4.11.05.0.0
extendedWhereUnique4.5.05.0.0
fieldReference4.3.05.0.0
clientExtensions4.7.04.16.0
filteredRelationCount4.3.04.16.0
orderByNulls4.1.04.16.0
referentialIntegrity3.1.14.7.0
interactiveTransactions4.7.0
extendedIndexes3.5.04.0.0
filterJson2.23.04.0.0
improvedQueryRaw3.14.04.0.0
cockroachdb3.14.0
mongodb
  • 2.27.0
  • introspection of MongoDB in 3.2.0
  • introspection of embedded documents in 3.4.0
  • MongoDB embedded documents in 3.10.0
  • introspection of embedded documents in 3.10.0
  • raw query support for MongoDB in 3.9.0
  • filters in embedded documents as an Experimental Feature in 3.11.0
  • order by embedded documents in 3.11.0
3.12.0
microsoftSqlServer2.10.03.0.1
namedConstraints2.29.03.0.1
referentialActions2.26.03.0.1
orderByAggregateGroup2.21.03.0.1
orderByRelation3.0.1
selectRelationCount2.20.03.0.1
napi2.20.03.0.1
groupBy2.14.02.20.0
createMany2.16.02.20.0
nativeTypes2.11.02.17.0
uncheckedScalarInputs2.11.02.15.0
transactionApi2.1.02.11.0
connectOrCreate2.1.02.11.0
atomicNumberOperations2.6.02.10.0
insensitiveFilters (PostgreSQL)2.5.02.8.0
middlewares2.3.02.5.0
aggregateApi2.2.02.5.0
distinct2.3.02.5.0
