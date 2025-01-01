Prisma Config reference
Overview
This feature is currently in Early Access and still subject to change.
The Prisma Config file is a TypeScript file that allows you to configure Prisma ORM. It accepts the following options:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
earlyAccess
|Boolean
|Yes
|Required while Prisma Config is in Early Access.
schema
|Object
|No
|Specifies the path to your Prisma schema (either as a single file or a folder if the Prisma schema is split across multiple files).
Reference
earlyAccess: Boolean
Description
While
prisma.config.ts is running in Early Access, you need to explicitly enable it with this property.
Example
export default {
earlyAccess: true,
};
schema: Object
Description
The
schema property allows you to specify a custom path to the location of your Prisma schema file. It takes two properties:
kind:
'single'if you have a single
.prismafile for your Prisma schema;
'multi'if you're using a the
prismaSchemaFolderpreview feature and split your data model across multiple
.prismafiles.
filePathfor single-file schemas and
folderPathfor multi-file schemas.
Example
Specify the path to a single-file Prisma schema
import path from "node:path";
export default {
schema: {
kind: "single",
filePath: path.join("custom", "prisma", "schema.prisma"),
},
};
Specify the path to a folder containing multiple Prisma schema files
This requires the
prismaSchemaFolder Preview feature to be enabled.
import path from "node:path";
export default {
schema: {
kind: "multi",
folderPath: path.join("custom", "prisma", "schema"),
},
};
Using Prisma Config
Installing the
@prisma/config package to get auto-completion
In order to get auto-completion of properties in the Prisma Config file, you need to install the
@prisma/config npm package:
npm install @prisma/config --save-dev
Adding Prisma Config to your project
prisma.config.ts needs to be present in the same folder where you're running Prisma CLI commands. We recommend placing it in the root of your entire project (not in the
prisma folder), because that's where CLI commands are typically executed.
Manually loading environment variables
If you add a
prisma.config.ts to your project, the Prisma CLI will not load your environment variables automatically from
.env files.
Instead, you will need to manually load the environment variables using the
dotenv package:
1. Install
dotenv
npm install dotenv
2. Import 'dotenv/config' where needed
In files where you're accessing an environment variable defined in your
.env file, add this line to the
import statements:
import "dotenv/config";
// now you can access env vars via:
// `process.env`
// for example:
// `process.env.DATABASE_URL`
Using a custom Prisma Config location/name
When invoking a Prisma CLI command, you can specify a custom location/name for the Prisma Config file using the
--config option. For example:
prisma validate --config ./path/to/myconfig.ts