On this page

Prisma Config reference

warning This feature is currently in Early Access and still subject to change.

The Prisma Config file is a TypeScript file that allows you to configure Prisma ORM. It accepts the following options:

Name Type Required Description earlyAccess Boolean Yes Required while Prisma Config is in Early Access. schema Object No Specifies the path to your Prisma schema (either as a single file or a folder if the Prisma schema is split across multiple files).

While prisma.config.ts is running in Early Access, you need to explicitly enable it with this property.

prisma.config.ts

export default {

earlyAccess : true ,

} ;



The schema property allows you to specify a custom path to the location of your Prisma schema file. It takes two properties:

kind : 'single' if you have a single .prisma file for your Prisma schema; 'multi' if you're using a the prismaSchemaFolder preview feature and split your data model across multiple .prisma files.

: if you have a single file for your Prisma schema; if you're using a the preview feature and split your data model across multiple files. filePath for single-file schemas and folderPath for multi-file schemas.

prisma.config.ts

import path from "node:path" ;



export default {

schema : {

kind : "single" ,

filePath : path . join ( "custom" , "prisma" , "schema.prisma" ) ,

} ,

} ;



This requires the prismaSchemaFolder Preview feature to be enabled.

prisma.config.ts

import path from "node:path" ;



export default {

schema : {

kind : "multi" ,

folderPath : path . join ( "custom" , "prisma" , "schema" ) ,

} ,

} ;



In order to get auto-completion of properties in the Prisma Config file, you need to install the @prisma/config npm package:

npm install @prisma/config --save-dev



prisma.config.ts needs to be present in the same folder where you're running Prisma CLI commands. We recommend placing it in the root of your entire project (not in the prisma folder), because that's where CLI commands are typically executed.

If you add a prisma.config.ts to your project, the Prisma CLI will not load your environment variables automatically from .env files.

Instead, you will need to manually load the environment variables using the dotenv package:

npm install dotenv



In files where you're accessing an environment variable defined in your .env file, add this line to the import statements:

prisma.config.ts

import "dotenv/config" ;













When invoking a Prisma CLI command, you can specify a custom location/name for the Prisma Config file using the --config option. For example: