Prisma currently supports the following databases.
An asterisk (*) indicates that the version number is not relevant; either all versions are supported, there is not a public version number, etc.
Self-hosted databases
|Database
|Version
|PostgreSQL
|9.6
|PostgreSQL
|10
|PostgreSQL
|11
|PostgreSQL
|12
|PostgreSQL
|13
|PostgreSQL
|14
|PostgreSQL
|15
|MySQL
|5.6
|MySQL
|5.7
|MySQL
|8
|MariaDB
|10
|SQLite
|*
|Microsoft SQL Server
|2017
|Microsoft SQL Server
|2019
|Microsoft SQL Server
|2022
|MongoDB
|4.2+
|CockroachDB
|21.2.4+
Note that a fixed version of SQLite is shipped with every Prisma release.
Managed databases
|Database
|Version
|PlanetScale
|*
|AWS Aurora
|*
|AWS Aurora Serverless ¹
|*
|Azure SQL
|*
|CockroachDB-as-a-Service
|*
|MongoDB Atlas
|*
¹ This does not include support for Data API for Aurora Serverless.
