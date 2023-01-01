Docs
Prisma currently supports the following databases.

See also: System requirements.

An asterisk (*) indicates that the version number is not relevant; either all versions are supported, there is not a public version number, etc.

Self-hosted databases

DatabaseVersion
PostgreSQL9.6
PostgreSQL10
PostgreSQL11
PostgreSQL12
PostgreSQL13
PostgreSQL14
PostgreSQL15
MySQL5.6
MySQL5.7
MySQL8
MariaDB10
SQLite*
Microsoft SQL Server2017
Microsoft SQL Server2019
Microsoft SQL Server2022
MongoDB4.2+
CockroachDB21.2.4+

Note that a fixed version of SQLite is shipped with every Prisma release.

Managed databases

DatabaseVersion
PlanetScale*
AWS Aurora*
AWS Aurora Serverless ¹*
Azure SQL*
CockroachDB-as-a-Service*
MongoDB Atlas*

¹ This does not include support for Data API for Aurora Serverless.

