Prisma currently supports the following databases. See also: System requirements.

An asterisk ( * ) indicates that the version number is not relevant; either all versions are supported, there is not a public version number, etc.

Self-hosted databases Database Version PostgreSQL 9.6 PostgreSQL 10 PostgreSQL 11 PostgreSQL 12 PostgreSQL 13 PostgreSQL 14 PostgreSQL 15 MySQL 5.6 MySQL 5.7 MySQL 8 MariaDB 10 SQLite * Microsoft SQL Server 2017 Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Microsoft SQL Server 2022 MongoDB 4.2+ CockroachDB 21.2.4+ Note that a fixed version of SQLite is shipped with every Prisma release.

Managed databases Database Version PlanetScale * AWS Aurora * AWS Aurora Serverless ¹ * Azure SQL * CockroachDB-as-a-Service * MongoDB Atlas * ¹ This does not include support for Data API for Aurora Serverless .