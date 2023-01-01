Deploy with the Data Proxy
Deploy to Vercel Serverless Functions
To start using the Data Proxy, you only need minimal changes to an existing project that is based on Prisma Client with Vercel Serverless Functions.
Our Vercel Deployment sample repository has a special branch that shows how to deploy a Prisma application to Vercel Serverless Functions with the Data Proxy. Use this link to create a Vercel project based on this branch. The link makes sure that you set the correct environment variables to get a Prisma Client for Data Proxy and run migrations when you configure Data Proxy.
If you want to adapt your project manually:
- Add the environment variable
PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXYto your Vercel project settings and set its value to
true.
- If you want to deploy migrations to your project in Vercel, follow our instructions on how to use Prisma CLI with the Data Proxy.
Deploy to Cloudflare Workers
You can use the Data Proxy to deploy Prisma projects to Cloudflare Workers. To learn more, see Deploy to Cloudflare Workers guide.
