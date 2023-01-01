To use the Data Proxy for a JavaScript/TypeScript application that uses Prisma, you must first create a project in Prisma Data Platform. When you create the project, you do the following:

select a Data Proxy region for the project (make sure that it is close to your database)

create a Data Proxy connection string

Note



When you create your project, you do not need to also create a Data Proxy connection string. You can always create a new Data Proxy connection string at a later time as described below in Enable Data Proxy for a project

You can then configure the connection string in your development or deployment environment and configure Prisma project to use Data Proxy.