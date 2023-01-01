Use Data Proxy
To use the Data Proxy for a JavaScript/TypeScript application that uses Prisma, you must first create a project in Prisma Data Platform. When you create the project, you do the following:
- select a Data Proxy region for the project (make sure that it is close to your database)
- create a Data Proxy connection string
You can then configure the connection string in your development or deployment environment and configure Prisma project to use Data Proxy.
Enable the Data Proxy for a project
When you create a project in the platform, the Data Proxy is automatically enabled for your project.
Prerequisites
- Create a project to add your application in the platform. During the process, select a geographic location for the Data Proxy that is closest to the location of your database.
- If your database is behind a firewall, enable static IP addresses for your project and add the IP addresses for the selected Data Proxy region to the allowlist of your database.
- US East 1 (West Virginia)
- 54.204.197.119
- 3.222.148.224
- 54.204.47.202
- 3.227.136.248
- EU Central 1 (Frankfurt, Germany)
- 35.157.74.165
- 18.194.25.248
- 18.184.112.103
- 18.157.219.25
Steps
Open your project in the Prisma Data Platform. You can do so from the Projects page.
Get a Data Proxy connection string for the selected environment.
With the project open and an environment selected, click the Data Proxy tab.
Click Create a connection string.NoteYou can generate as many Data Proxy connection strings as you need. You can later revoke any of the connection strings that you no longer need.
Enter a name for the new Data Proxy connection string and click Create.
Copy the
prisma://connection string.ImportantSave the
prisma://connection string securely. After you navigate to another page, you cannot retrieve the connection string again from the Data Proxy. You can only generate a new connection string, if necessary.
Configure Prisma project to use Data Proxy
After you create your project in the platform and enable the Data Proxy, you can generate Prisma Client for the Data Proxy and use it with the
prisma:// connection string you obtained.
You can generate and use Prisma Client for the Data Proxy in the following environments:
- In your local development environment, to test the process.
- In your deployment platform. You must replace the direct database connection string with the Data Proxy connection string and make sure that Prisma Client is auto-generated with the
--data-proxyflag as described below.
Prerequisites
- Enable Data Proxy for your project.
- Copy the Data Proxy connection string. Do so for the project environment for which you want to generate Prisma Client.
Steps
In your local development environment, replace the direct database connection string with the Data Proxy
prisma://connection string..env- DATABASE_URL="postgresql://****:****@****"+ DATABASE_URL="prisma://****:****@****"
Note
For security reasons, use environment variables for database connection strings and Data Proxy strings. Do not hard-code them into
schema.prisma. For more information, see Using
.envfiles.
To introspect your database or perform migrations using the Prisma CLI, a direct database connection is required. If you are using Prisma version 4.1.0 or later, include the
directUrlproperty in the
datasourceblock of your Prisma schema.schema.prisma1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "postgresql"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")+ directUrl = env("DIRECT_URL")9}
Then, add the direct database connection string in the
.envfile..env1DATABASE_URL="prisma://****:****@****"+DIRECT_URL="postgresql://****:****@****"
However, in older versions, you need to overwrite the
DATABASE_URLenvironment variable with the direct database connection string when running migrations. Refer to the Prisma CLI commands with the Data Proxy documentation for more information.
Install
prismaand
@prisma/client.
Make sure to use version 3.15.2 or later.$npm install prisma@latest --save-dev$npm install @prisma/client@latest --save
Generate Prisma Client with the
--data-proxyoption.$npx prisma generate --data-proxy
The generated Prisma Client is a lightweight version because it excludes the local query engine files. The Data Proxy handles the query engine logic.
Instantiate Prisma Client in your application code.
To use the Data Proxy with Node.js, instantiate
@prisma/client. Learn more.TypeScriptJavaScriptimport { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()// use `prisma` in your application to read and write data in your DB
To use the Data Proxy in Edge runtimes, such as Cloudflare Workers or Vercel Edge Functions, instantiate
@prisma/client/edge.NoteYou can use
@prisma/client/edgeonly with the Data Proxy. In such cases, make sure to use the
--data-proxyflag or the
PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY=trueenvironment variable when you generate Prisma Client.TypeScriptJavaScriptimport { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client/edge'const prisma = new PrismaClient()// use `prisma` in your application to read and write data in your DB
Result
Your application now uses the Data Proxy.
The generated Prisma Client has a reduced bundle size because the entire query engine logic is now hosted with the Data Proxy.
Manage the number of database connections
You can set the maximum number of database connections per Data Proxy instance via the
connection_limit argument in the database connection connection string that's provided to the PDP project via the PDP web UI.
The default value for the
connection_limit in each Data Proxy instance is
5. This default value is determined using the calculation
num_physical_cpus * 2 + 1. The machines Data Proxy is running on have two CPUs, so:
2 * 2 + 1 = 5.
Here is a sample connection string for the Data Proxy connection that uses the
connection_limit argument:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DB?connection_limit=10
In the example connection string, the connection limit of
10 is used as a sample value. To ensure that your database's connections are not exhausted, it is recommended to set an appropriate value for the connection limit. This will help manage the surge in traffic effectively and prevent any connection-related issues.
It's important to understand that this connection limit applies to each individual QE instance. For example, if the
connection_limit is set to
10 and
5 Query Engine (QE) instances are created, a total of
50 connections would be established with the database (
connection_limit * QE instances). It is important to ensure that the database has sufficient capacity to handle this load of
50 connections.
For more detailed information regarding the limits of the Data Proxy and its concurrency limits, we recommend referring to the Concurrency Limits documentation.