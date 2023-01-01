/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform
To start using the Prisma Data Platform, you need to sign up with your GitHub account. When you do so, you authorize the Prisma GitHub app to read the list of repositories (to which you have granted access).
Sign up for the Prisma Data Platform
When you first go to the Prisma Data Platform, use Sign in with GitHub to sign up.
If your sign up is successful, you can start by creating your first project.
View your GitHub account
When you click your Profile icon in the upper right, the first entry in the menu is the GitHub account that you use for the Prisma Data Platform.
Log out from the Prisma Data Platform
To log out, click your Profile icon in the upper right and select Log out.
