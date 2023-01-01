Docs
GitHub integration

The Prisma app for GitHub provides an integration between Prisma Data Platform and GitHub. With this integration, you can use your GitHub account to sign up and create an account for Prisma Data Platform, and enable Prisma schema synchronization for a project (if you push your schema to a GitHub repository).

About the Prisma app for GitHub

When you first link a Prisma schema from a GitHub repository to a project, you install the Prisma app for GitHub. When you install the app, you provide a set of permissions to the app to read your GitHub account data as well as permissions to read all of your GitHub repositories. Specifically, you grant the permissions listed below.

Install the Prisma GitHub app

You install the Prisma GitHub app when you first link a Prisma schema from a GitHub repository to a project in Prisma Data Platform.

Steps

  1. In the GitHub Account field, click and select + Add an organization or account.

    GitHub integration - Add an organization or account

  2. On the Install Prisma page, click Install to confirm the installation of the Prisma app on your GitHub account.

    GitHub integration - Grant access the GitHub app access to your email and repositories

Result

When you install, you grant the Prisma app read access to all of your existing GitHub repositories as well as new repositories that you create. You can later disable this and select specific repositories that you want to use for projects in the platform.

Grant Prisma app access only to selected repositories

You can grant the Prisma app access only to repositories that you select. You can select only repositories that you intend to use for projects in Prisma Data Platform.

Steps

  1. In GitHub, select Settings from the profile menu.
  2. Under Integrations section, select Applications.
  3. On the Installed GitHub Apps tab, click Configure for the Prisma app.
  4. Under Repository access, select Only select repositories and select only repositories you intend to use for your projects. GitHub integration - Add an organization or account
  5. Click Save.

Result

In the platform, when you create a project or configure an environment and you need to link a Prisma schema from a GitHub repository, only the selected repositories are available.

Uninstall the Prisma GitHub app

If you do not need to enable Prisma schema synchronization for any of your projects and no longer need the Prisma GitHub app, you can uninstall it.

Steps

  1. In GitHub, select Settings from the profile menu.
  2. Under Integrations, select Applications.
  3. On the Installed GitHubApps tab, click Configure for the Prisma app.
  4. Click Uninstall.

Result

The Prisma GitHub app is now uninstalled.

