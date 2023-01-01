/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Team members
Add a team member
In Prisma Data Platform, you invite team members to a project. To invite a team member, you provide their GitHub username and assign them a role.
Prerequisites
- You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.
- The new team member must have logged in to the platform with a GitHub account.
- You know the GitHub username of the new team member.
- Your project plan has available quota to add new team members.
Steps
From the Projects page, select the project to which you want to add a team member.
From the Projects drop-down in the upper-left, select Project settings.
Click Team members.
Enter the GitHub username in the box and click Invite team member.
From the Role drop-down menu, select a role for the new team member.NoteOn the Free plan, you can only assign the Admin role.
On the Scale plan, you can assign any of the available roles.
- Click Save.
Result
The new team member can now see the project from the Projects page. The team member can see and perform actions based on the granted role.
