Change the role of a team member

You can change the role of any of your team members if you need to grant them more permissions or reduce the scope of their role on the project.

Prerequisites

You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.

Steps

  1. Go to the Projects page.
  2. Select the project to which you want to add a collaborator.
  3. From the Projects drop-down in the upper left, select Project settings.
  4. Click Team members.
  5. Click Edit for the team member that receives a new role.
  6. From Role, select the new role of the team member.
  7. Click Save.

Result

When your team member refreshes their browser, they have access only to the features available for their new role.

