Docs
/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Team members

Remove a team member

You can remove a team member from a project when, for example, they leave the team.

Prerequisites

You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.

Steps

  1. Go to the Projects page.
  2. Select the project to which you want to add a collaborator.
  3. From the Projects drop-down in the upper left, select Project settings.
  4. Click Team members.
  5. Click Edit for the team member you want to remove.
  6. In the pop-up window, click Remove from project.
Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.