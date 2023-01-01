/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Team members
Remove a team member
You can remove a team member from a project when, for example, they leave the team.
Prerequisites
You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.
Steps
- Go to the Projects page.
- Select the project to which you want to add a collaborator.
- From the Projects drop-down in the upper left, select Project settings.
- Click Team members.
- Click Edit for the team member you want to remove.
- In the pop-up window, click Remove from project.
