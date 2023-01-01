/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Team members
Roles and permissions
Prisma Data Platform supports role-based access (RBAC) to projects.
Roles
Except for the role of Project owner, you can assign any of the roles below to team members.
- Project owner
- Admin
- Developer
- Collaborator
- Viewer
To add new team members, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in Prisma Data Platform.
Permissions
Each role has a fixed set of permissions. When you assign a role to a team member, you grant them the set of permissions that apply to the role. The table below shows the permissions for each role.
|Feature
|Project owner
|Admin
|Developer
|Collaborator
|Viewer
|Data Browser
|View data
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Copy data
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Edit data
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|Query Console
|Add and run test queries
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Schema Viewer
|View schema
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Refresh schema (with introspection)
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Link a GitHub repository to a project
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Link a branch to a project environment
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Team members
|Invite new team members
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Edit the roles of team members
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Delete team members
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Environments
|View all environments
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Switch environments
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Create a new environment
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Link a GitHub repository to the project
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Link a branch to a project environment
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|View and edit environment settings
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Delete environment
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Project
|View project settings
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Edit project settings
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Delete project
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
