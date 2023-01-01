Docs
/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Troubleshooting

Cannot change the database of an environment

Problem

When you create an environment, you set a database connection string and select a Data Proxy region for it. After the platform creates the environment, you cannot change the database of the environment or the Data Proxy region.

Solution

If you need to use a new database for a project, you can create a new environment and configure the new database for it as well as select a different Data Proxy region.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.