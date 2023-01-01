Commands
This document describes the Prisma Data Platform's integrated Prisma CLI commands, arguments, and options.
Getting started
To get started, ensure you have the updated to version
5.10.0 or later. This is necessary to access the Platform through the Prisma CLI.
💡 When using commands, always start with
prisma platform and include the
--early-access flag to enable the use of the Prisma Data Platform whilst still in early access.
Authentication
platform auth login
Opens a browser window that allows you to log into your Prisma Data Platform account or create a new one.
npx prisma platform auth login --early-access
auth logout
Logs out of your Prisma Data Platform account.
npx prisma platform auth logout --early-access
auth show
Displays information about the currently authenticated user.
npx prisma platform auth show --early-access
Workspace Management
platform workspace show
Lists all workspaces available to your account.
npx prisma platform workspace show --early-access
Project Management
platform project show
Lists all projects within the specified workspace.
npx prisma platform project show \--workspace $INSERT_WORKSPACE_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--workspace
-w
string
|yes
|The workspace id.
Hint: You can view your workspace ids with the
workspace show command.
project create
Creates a new project within the specified workspace.
npx prisma platform project create \--workspace $INSERT_WORKSPACE_ID \--name "INSERT_PROJECT_NAME" \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--workspace
-w
string
|yes
|The workspace
id.
Hint: You can view your workspace ids with the
workspace show command.
--name
-n
string
|no
|The display name for the project.
If omitted, a default project name will be generated for you.
project delete
Deletes the specified project.
npx prisma platform project delete \--project $INSERT_PROJECT_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--project
-p
string
|yes
|The project
id.
Hint: You can view your project ids with the
project show command.
Environment Management
platform environment show
Lists all environments within the specified project.
npx prisma platform environment show \--project $INSERT_PROJECT_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--project
-p
string
|yes
|The project
id.
Hint: You can view your project ids with the
project show command.
environment create
Creates a new environment within the specified project.
npx prisma platform environment create \--project $INSERT_PROJECT_ID \--name $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_NAME \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--project
-p
string
|yes
|The project
id.
Hint: You can view your project ids with the
project show command.
--name
-n
string
|no
|The display name for the environment.
If omitted, a default environment name will be generated for you.
environment delete
Deletes the specified environment.
npx prisma platform environment delete \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
API Key Management
platform apikey show
Lists all API keys for the specified environment.
npx prisma platform apikey show \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
apikey create
Creates a new API key for the specified project.
npx prisma platform apikey create \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--name $INSERT_API_KEY_NAME \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
--name
-n
string
|no
|The display name for the API key.
If omitted, a default API key name will be generated for you.
apikey delete
Deletes the specified API Key.
npx prisma platform apikey delete \--apikey $INSERT_API_KEY_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--apikey
string
|yes
|The API key
id.
Hint: You can view your API key ids with the
apikey show command.
Prisma Accelerate
platform accelerate enable
Enables Prisma Accelerate for the specified environment.
npx prisma platform accelerate enable \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--url "postgresql://username:password@host:port/database" \--region $INSERT_CONNECTION_POOL_REGION \--apikey true \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
--url
string
|yes
|Your database connection string.
--region
string
|no
|The region for Prisma Accelerate’s managed connection pool.
View the list of available regions here.
Hint: Select the region nearest your database for optimal latency.
--apikey
boolean
|no
|If yes, a new API key will be generated for the associated environment.
accelerate disable
Disables Prisma Accelerate for the specified environment.
npx prisma platform accelerate disable \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
Prisma Pulse
platform pulse enable
Enables Prisma Pulse for the specified environment.
npx prisma platform pulse enable \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--url "postgresql://username:password@host:port/database" \--region $INSERT_REGION \--apikey true \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
--url
string
|yes
|Your database connection string.
--region
string
|no
|The region for Prisma Pulse.
--apikey
boolean
|no
|If yes, a new API key will be generated for the associated environment.
pulse disable
Disables Prisma Pulse for the specified environment.
npx prisma platform pulse disable \--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \--early-access
Arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Required
|Description
--environment
-e
string
|yes
|The environment
id.
Hint: You can view your environment ids with the
environment show command.
Help
Have a question? Let us know, we’re here to help. Reach out to us on .