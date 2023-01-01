Login
This document describes the Prisma Data Platform's integrated Prisma CLI commands, arguments, and options.

Getting started

To get started, ensure you have the updated to version 5.10.0 or later. This is necessary to access the Platform through the Prisma CLI.

💡 When using commands, always start with prisma platform and include the --early-access flag to enable the use of the Prisma Data Platform whilst still in early access.

Authentication

platform

auth login

Opens a browser window that allows you to log into your Prisma Data Platform account or create a new one.

npx prisma platform auth login --early-access

auth logout

Logs out of your Prisma Data Platform account.

npx prisma platform auth logout --early-access

auth show

Displays information about the currently authenticated user.

npx prisma platform auth show --early-access

Workspace Management

platform

workspace show

Lists all workspaces available to your account.

npx prisma platform workspace show --early-access

Project Management

platform

project show

Lists all projects within the specified workspace.

npx prisma platform project show \
--workspace $INSERT_WORKSPACE_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--workspace -wstringyesThe workspace id.

Hint: You can view your workspace ids with the workspace show command.

project create

Creates a new project within the specified workspace.

npx prisma platform project create \
--workspace $INSERT_WORKSPACE_ID \
--name "INSERT_PROJECT_NAME" \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--workspace -wstringyesThe workspace id.

Hint: You can view your workspace ids with the workspace show command.
--name -nstringnoThe display name for the project.

If omitted, a default project name will be generated for you.

project delete

Deletes the specified project.

npx prisma platform project delete \
--project $INSERT_PROJECT_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--project -pstringyesThe project id.

Hint: You can view your project ids with the project show command.

Environment Management

platform

environment show

Lists all environments within the specified project.

npx prisma platform environment show \
--project $INSERT_PROJECT_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--project -pstringyesThe project id.

Hint: You can view your project ids with the project show command.

environment create

Creates a new environment within the specified project.

npx prisma platform environment create \
--project $INSERT_PROJECT_ID \
--name $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_NAME \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--project -pstringyesThe project id.

Hint: You can view your project ids with the project show command.
--name -nstringnoThe display name for the environment.

If omitted, a default environment name will be generated for you.

environment delete

Deletes the specified environment.

npx prisma platform environment delete \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.

API Key Management

platform

apikey show

Lists all API keys for the specified environment.

npx prisma platform apikey show \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.

apikey create

Creates a new API key for the specified project.

npx prisma platform apikey create \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--name $INSERT_API_KEY_NAME \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.
--name -nstringnoThe display name for the API key.

If omitted, a default API key name will be generated for you.

apikey delete

Deletes the specified API Key.

npx prisma platform apikey delete \
--apikey $INSERT_API_KEY_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--apikeystringyesThe API key id.

Hint: You can view your API key ids with the apikey show command.

Prisma Accelerate

platform

accelerate enable

Enables Prisma Accelerate for the specified environment.

npx prisma platform accelerate enable \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--url "postgresql://username:password@host:port/database" \
--region $INSERT_CONNECTION_POOL_REGION \
--apikey true \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.
--urlstringyesYour database connection string.
--regionstringnoThe region for Prisma Accelerate’s managed connection pool.

View the list of available regions here.

Hint: Select the region nearest your database for optimal latency.
--apikeybooleannoIf yes, a new API key will be generated for the associated environment.

accelerate disable

Disables Prisma Accelerate for the specified environment.

npx prisma platform accelerate disable \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.

Prisma Pulse

platform

pulse enable

Enables Prisma Pulse for the specified environment.

npx prisma platform pulse enable \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--url "postgresql://username:password@host:port/database" \
--region $INSERT_REGION \
--apikey true \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.
--urlstringyesYour database connection string.
--regionstringnoThe region for Prisma Pulse.
--apikeybooleannoIf yes, a new API key will be generated for the associated environment.

pulse disable

Disables Prisma Pulse for the specified environment.

npx prisma platform pulse disable \
--environment $INSERT_ENVIRONMENT_ID \
--early-access
Arguments
ArgumentTypeRequiredDescription
--environment -estringyesThe environment id.

Hint: You can view your environment ids with the environment show command.

Help

Have a question? Let us know, we’re here to help. Reach out to us on .

