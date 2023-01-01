/ Platform / Platform Console / Concepts
Workspaces
Workspaces provide a unified space for team collaboration on projects. Manage membership and billing directly within each Workspace.
Billing
For your Workspace, you can choose a subscription plan that aligns closely with your requirements. Every project within a Workspace adds to the collective usage, ensuring a holistic view of consumption.
More details on our subscription plans will be available soon.
