Prisma Postgres®
Prisma Postgres
Getting started
The easiest ways to get started with Prisma Postgres is by following these guides:
Overview
Prisma Postgres is a managed PostgreSQL database service that easily lets you create a new database, interact with it through Prisma ORM, and build applications that start small and cheap but can scale to millions of users.
Connection pooling
Prisma Postgres includes built-in connection pooling, enabled by Prisma Accelerate. This reduces the number of direct database connections and helps manage concurrent requests efficiently.
Caching
Prisma Postgres comes with a built-in global cache (enabled by Prisma Accelerate) that helps you speed up your database queries.
Real-time events
Prisma Postgres comes with a built-in real-time event system (enabled by Prisma Pulse) that lets you react to changes in your database.
Backups
Prisma Postgres takes full snapshots of your database every 24 hours to back up your data. If you need to access a database backup, reach out to our Support team.
TCP tunnel
Prisma Postgres can be accessed securely via a TCP tunnel using the @prisma/ppg-tunnel package, an authentication proxy designed for local database workflows. This package establishes a secure connection to Prisma Postgres through a local TCP server, enabling secure access while automatically handling traffic routing and authentication.
Tooling
You can view and edit your data in Prisma Postgres using either Prisma Studio or 3rd party database editors.
Known limitations
Here's a list of known limitations that Prisma Postgres currently has.
Troubleshooting
This guide helps resolve common issues when working with Prisma Postgres.
FAQ
Does query execution time affect pricing in Prisma Postgres?
Integrations
Note: Postgres, PostgreSQL and the Slonik Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada, and used with their permission