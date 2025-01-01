Database
Learn how Prisma Postgres implements foundational database features such as built-in caching, connection pooling, backups, and secure access. These features are powered by Prisma Postgres infrastructure and designed to optimize application performance and reliability.
Caching
Prisma Postgres supports built-in query caching to reduce database load and improve query performance. You can configure cache behavior using the cacheStrategy option available in all read queries.
Connection pooling
Prisma Postgres provides built-in connection pooling by default, enabled by Prisma Accelerate. By using Prisma Postgres, you get the benefits of connection pooling without having to configure anything. The efficient management of database connections allows the database to process more queries without exhausting the available database connections, making your application more scalable.
Backups
Prisma Postgres takes full snapshots of your database every 24 hours to back up your data.
TCP tunnel
Prisma Postgres can be accessed securely via a TCP tunnel using the @prisma/ppg-tunnel package, an authentication proxy designed for local database workflows. This package establishes a secure connection to Prisma Postgres through a local TCP server, enabling secure access while automatically handling traffic routing and authentication.
Tooling
You can view and edit your data in Prisma Postgres using either Prisma Studio or 3rd party database editors.
API reference
The Prisma Postgres API reference documentation is based on the following schema:
Error reference
When working with Prisma Postgres, you may encounter errors often highlighted by specific error codes during development and operations.