Postgres extensions
Overview
Prisma Postgres supports the following PostgreSQL extensions:
Support for more extensions will follow soon. If there are specific extensions you'd like to see in Prisma Postgres, fill out this form.
Postgres extensions support in Prisma Postgres is currently in Early Access and not yet recommended for production scenarios.
Using extensions with Prisma ORM
Some extensions may already be supported by Prisma Postgres but not yet by Prisma ORM. Native support for some Postgres extensions in Prisma ORM is coming soon. In the meantime, you can still use these extensions with Prisma ORM by using customized migrations and TypedSQL (or another mechanism to send raw SQL via in Prisma ORM).
Let's walk through an example with
pgvector.
1. Create an empty migration file
To customize a migration, first create an empty migration file:
npx prisma migrate dev --name add-pgvector --create-only
Notice the
--create-only flag which will create an empty migration file in your migrations directory.
2. Create and use the extension in your migration file
In the empty migration file, you can write any custom SQL to be executed in the database:
-- prisma/migrations/<timestamp>-add-pgvector/migration.sql
CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vector;
CREATE TABLE "Document" (
id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
title TEXT NOT NULL,
embedding VECTOR(4) -- use 4 for demo purposes; real-world values are much bigger
);
In this case, you:
- install the
pgvectorextension in your database using the
CREATE EXTENSIONstatement
- create a
Documenttable that uses the
VECTORtype from that extension
3. Execute the migration against the database
Run the following command to execute the migration and apply its changes in your database:
npx prisma migrate deploy
This command will apply the pending
prisma/migrations/<timestamp>-add-pgvector/migration.sql migration and create the
Document table in your database.
4. Pull the document table into your Prisma schema
Introspect the database schema with the new
Document table and update your Prisma schema with it:
npx prisma db pull
Environment variables loaded from .env
Prisma schema loaded from prisma/schema.prisma
Datasource "db": PostgreSQL database "postgres", schema "public" at "accelerate.prisma-data.net"
✔ Introspected 3 models and wrote them into prisma/schema.prisma in 3.23s
*** WARNING ***
These fields are not supported by Prisma Client, because Prisma currently does not support their types:
- Model: "Document", field: "embedding", original data type: "vector"
Run prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
The warning in the CLI output of the command is expected because Prisma ORM doesn't natively support the
VECTOR type yet.
You Prisma schema will now contain the
Document model:
model Document {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
embedding Unsupported("vector")?
}
Because the
VECTOR type is not yet natively supported by Prisma ORM, it's represented as an
Unsupported type.
4. Query with raw SQL
Here's an example query for inserting a new row into the
Document table:
await prisma.$executeRaw`
INSERT INTO "Document" (title, embedding)
VALUES ('My Title', '[1,22,1,42]'::vector)
`;
You can also use TypedSQL for type-safe SQL queries against your database.
Temporary limitations
pgvector is only available on newly created Prisma Postgres instances
For now,
pgvector is only available on newly created Prisma Postgres instances. It will be rolled out for existing instances soon.
No Prisma Studio support for
pgvector
Prisma Studio currently doesn't support tables where types of the
pgvector extensions are used. It will show the following error:
Show Prisma Studio error message
{
"error": "KnownError { message: \"Raw query failed. Code: `N/A`. Message: `Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`.`\", meta: Object {\"code\": String(\"N/A\"), \"message\": String(\"Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`.\")}, error_code: \"P2010\" }",
"user_facing_error": {
"is_panic": false,
"message": "Raw query failed. Code: `N/A`. Message: `Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`.`",
"meta": {
"code": "N/A",
"message": "Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`."
},
"error_code": "P2010"
}
}
Other extensions are coming soon
Support for the following extensions is going to come soon:
If there are specific extensions you'd like to see, fill out this form.