On this page

Postgres extensions

Prisma Postgres supports the following PostgreSQL extensions :

Support for more extensions will follow soon. If there are specific extensions you'd like to see in Prisma Postgres, fill out this form .

warning Postgres extensions support in Prisma Postgres is currently in Early Access and not yet recommended for production scenarios.

Some extensions may already be supported by Prisma Postgres but not yet by Prisma ORM. Native support for some Postgres extensions in Prisma ORM is coming soon. In the meantime, you can still use these extensions with Prisma ORM by using customized migrations and TypedSQL (or another mechanism to send raw SQL via in Prisma ORM).

Let's walk through an example with pgvector .

To customize a migration, first create an empty migration file:

npx prisma migrate dev --name add-pgvector --create-only



Notice the --create-only flag which will create an empty migration file in your migrations directory.

In the empty migration file, you can write any custom SQL to be executed in the database:



CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS vector ;



CREATE TABLE "Document" (

id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY ,

title TEXT NOT NULL ,

embedding VECTOR ( 4 )

) ;



In this case, you:

install the pgvector extension in your database using the CREATE EXTENSION statement

extension in your database using the statement create a Document table that uses the VECTOR type from that extension

Run the following command to execute the migration and apply its changes in your database:

npx prisma migrate deploy



This command will apply the pending prisma/migrations/<timestamp>-add-pgvector/migration.sql migration and create the Document table in your database.

Introspect the database schema with the new Document table and update your Prisma schema with it:

npx prisma db pull

Show CLI results Environment variables loaded from .env

Prisma schema loaded from prisma/schema.prisma

Datasource "db": PostgreSQL database "postgres", schema "public" at "accelerate.prisma-data.net"



✔ Introspected 3 models and wrote them into prisma/schema.prisma in 3.23s



*** WARNING ***



These fields are not supported by Prisma Client, because Prisma currently does not support their types:

- Model: "Document", field: "embedding", original data type: "vector"



Run prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.



The warning in the CLI output of the command is expected because Prisma ORM doesn't natively support the VECTOR type yet.

You Prisma schema will now contain the Document model:

model Document {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

embedding Unsupported ( "vector" ) ?

}



Because the VECTOR type is not yet natively supported by Prisma ORM, it's represented as an Unsupported type.

Here's an example query for inserting a new row into the Document table:

await prisma . $executeRaw `

INSERT INTO "Document" (title, embedding)

VALUES ('My Title', '[1,22,1,42]'::vector)

` ;



You can also use TypedSQL for type-safe SQL queries against your database.

For now, pgvector is only available on newly created Prisma Postgres instances. It will be rolled out for existing instances soon.

Prisma Studio currently doesn't support tables where types of the pgvector extensions are used. It will show the following error:

Show Prisma Studio error message {

"error" : "KnownError { message: \"Raw query failed. Code: `N/A`. Message: `Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`.`\", meta: Object {\"code\": String(\"N/A\"), \"message\": String(\"Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`.\")}, error_code: \"P2010\" }" ,

"user_facing_error" : {

"is_panic" : false ,

"message" : "Raw query failed. Code: `N/A`. Message: `Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`.`" ,

"meta" : {

"code" : "N/A" ,

"message" : "Failed to deserialize column of type 'vector'. If you're using $queryRaw and this column is explicitly marked as `Unsupported` in your Prisma schema, try casting this column to any supported Prisma type such as `String`."

} ,

"error_code" : "P2010"

}

}



Support for the following extensions is going to come soon:

pgcrypto

postgis

contrib extensions

If there are specific extensions you'd like to see, fill out this form .