Prisma Studio

Overview

Prisma Postgres comes with Prisma Studio built-in. You can use it in several ways:

  • Run npx prisma studio to use Studio locally on your machine (also works with any other database via Prisma ORM)
  • Find the Studio tab in your project in the to use Studio online
  • Install the Prisma VS Code extension to use Studio directly in VS Code
  • Embed Prisma Studio in your own app (e.g. as an admin dashboard)
If you want to use Prisma Studio with another database than Prisma Postgres, check the docs here.