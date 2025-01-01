Prisma Studio
Overview
Prisma Postgres comes with Prisma Studio built-in. You can use it in several ways:
- Run
npx prisma studioto use Studio locally on your machine (also works with any other database via Prisma ORM)
- Find the Studio tab in your project in the to use Studio online
- Install the Prisma VS Code extension to use Studio directly in VS Code
- Embed Prisma Studio in your own app (e.g. as an admin dashboard)
note
If you want to use Prisma Studio with another database than Prisma Postgres, check the docs here.