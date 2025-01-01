Introduction
Get familiar with Prisma Postgres and its core concepts. This section covers what Prisma Postgres is and how to begin using it with minimal setup.
Overview
Prisma Postgres is a managed PostgreSQL database service that easily lets you create a new database, interact with it through Prisma ORM, and build applications that start small and cheap but can scale to millions of users.