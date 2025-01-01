On this page

Management API

This page covers the Prisma Management API which enables you to programmatically manage platform resources (e.g. projects or Prisma Postgres instances) in .

OpenApi An interactive OpenAPI 3.1 specification is available here, where you can explore endpoints, request/response bodies, and detailed examples.

The base URL for a Prisma Postgres API request is:

https://api.prisma.io/v1



Append an endpoint path to the base URL to construct the full URL for a request. For example:

https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/{projectId}



The Prisma Postgres API uses Bearer Token Authentication and supports two kinds of tokens:

Service tokens (manually created in your workspace)

OAuth 2 access tokens

To adhere to the Bearer Token Authentication, you need to format your Authorization header like this:

Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN



You can create a service token to use the Management API like this:

Open the . Navigate to your workspace. Click on Integrations in the left sidebar. Click on New service token button. In the popup, enter a descriptive name in the Token name field. Click the Create service token button. Copy the generated token and store it in a safe location for future use.

curl --location "https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects" \

-H "Accept: application/json" \

-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

--data \

"{

\"name\": \"my_project\",

\"region\": \"us-east-1\"

}"



Authentication in Postman Create a new request. Go to the Authorization tab. Set type to Bearer Token. Paste your service token. In the Authorization tab, set type to OAuth 2.0. Click Get New Access Token and fill in the details: Token Name : Any name

: Any name Grant Type : Authorization Code

: Authorization Code Callback URL : http://localhost:8789/swagger/oauth2-redirect.html

: Auth URL / Access Token URL : Your local OAuth URLs

/ : Your local OAuth URLs Client ID / Secret : From the script output

: From the script output Scope: (as needed) After completing the flow, use the token in your requests.

Authentication in SwaggerUI Click Authorize. Paste the service token into the relevant input. Click Authorize again. The Swagger spec supports a Bearer token via the Authorization header. Click Authorize. Choose the OAuth2 flow. Provide your clientId , clientSecret , and redirect URI. Complete the authorization flow to acquire access.

Retrieve information about the workspaces accessible by the current user.

Query parameters : cursor (optional): Cursor for pagination limit (optional, default: 100): Limit number of results

: Responses : 200 OK : List of workspaces 401 Unauthorized : Invalid or missing authentication token

:

Retrieve all projects.

Query parameters : cursor (optional): Cursor for pagination limit (optional, default: 100): Limit number of results

: Responses : 200 OK : List of projects 401 Unauthorized

:

Create a new project.

Request body : {

"region" : "us-east-1" ,

"name" : "My Project"

}



: Responses : 201 Created : Project created 401 Unauthorized

:

Retrieve a specific project by ID.

Path parameters : id : Project ID

: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Deletes a project.

Path parameters : id : Project ID

: Responses : 204 No Content 400 Bad Request : Dependencies prevent deletion 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Transfer a project to a new workspace owner.

Path parameters : id : Project ID

: Request body : {

"recipientAccessToken" : "string"

}



: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Retrieve all databases for a project.

Path parameters : projectId : Project ID

: Query parameters : cursor (optional): Cursor for pagination limit (optional, default: 100): Limit number of results

: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Create a new database.

Path parameters : projectId : Project ID

: Request body : {

"region" : "us-east-1" ,

"name" : "My Database" ,

"isDefault" : false

}



: Responses : 201 Created 400 Default database already exists 401 Unauthorized 403 Forbidden

:

Retrieve a specific database.

Path parameters : databaseId : Database ID

: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Delete a database.

Path parameters : databaseId : Database ID

: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 403 Cannot delete default environment 404 Not Found

:

Retrieve all database connection strings.

Path parameters : databaseId : Database ID

: Query parameters : cursor (optional): Cursor for pagination limit (optional, default: 100): Limit number of results

: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized

:

Create a new connection string.

Path parameters : databaseId : Database ID

Request body : {

"name" : "Connection Name"

}



Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found



Delete a connection string.

Path parameters : id : Connection ID

: Responses : 204 No Content 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Retrieve database backups.

Path parameters : databaseId : Database ID

: Query parameters : limit (optional, default: 25): Limit number of results

: Responses : 200 OK 401 Unauthorized 404 Not Found

:

Restore a backup to a new database.

Path parameters : databaseId : Database ID backupId : Database backup ID

: Request body : {

"targetDatabaseName" : "New DB Name"

}



: Responses : 202 Accepted : Restore initiated 401 Unauthorized 409 Conflict

:

Retrieve all available regions.