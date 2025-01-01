On this page

Known limitations

Here's a list of known limitations that Prisma Postgres currently has.

Prisma Postgres will be gradually rolled out in new regions.

If it is not yet available in your preferred region, you can simply subscribe to get notified when it becomes available by subscribing to notifications in the Region dropdown when setting up your Prisma Postgres instance in the Platform Console. We'll send you an email when new regions become available, so you can easily stay up to date.

Prisma Postgres currently has a fixed connection limit of 10 that cannot be adjusted.

Prisma Postgres currently lacks support for Postgres extensions. This is a temporary limitation, and we plan to add support soon. Let us know which extensions you need by filling out this form .

Prisma Postgres does not support direct TCP connections. This is a temporary limitation, and we plan to add support soon. Let us know if you need direct TCP connections by filling out this form .