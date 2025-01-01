Known limitations
Here's a list of known limitations that Prisma Postgres currently has.
Limited region support
Prisma Postgres will be gradually rolled out in new regions.
If it is not yet available in your preferred region, you can simply subscribe to get notified when it becomes available by subscribing to notifications in the Region dropdown when setting up your Prisma Postgres instance in the Platform Console. We'll send you an email when new regions become available, so you can easily stay up to date.
Fixed connection limit
Prisma Postgres currently has a fixed connection limit of
10 that cannot be adjusted.
Postgres extensions are not supported
Prisma Postgres currently lacks support for Postgres extensions. This is a temporary limitation, and we plan to add support soon. Let us know which extensions you need by filling out this form.
Direct TCP connection is not supported
Prisma Postgres does not support direct TCP connections. This is a temporary limitation, and we plan to add support soon. Let us know if you need direct TCP connections by filling out this form.