Query optimization
Understand how Prisma Postgres helps you optimize query performance using the Prisma Optimize toolkit. This section covers setup, recommendations, recording queries, performance metrics, and using Prisma AI for guided improvements.
In this section
Setup
Prerequisites
Recordings
The recordings feature helps developers debug and isolate sets of queries into distinct sessions, known as recordings. This targeted approach enables precise performance analysis and optimization by preventing the mixing of queries from different applications or test rounds, leading to clearer insights and more effective debugging.
Recommendations
Prisma AI
Prisma AI enables you to ask follow-up questions on a provided recommendation for additional clarity.
Performance metrics
An Optimize recording session provides detailed insights into the latencies of executed queries, capturing key metrics such as average duration, 50th percentile, 99th percentile, and maximal query execution time.