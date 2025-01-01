Recommendations
Optimize provides recommendations focused on performance improvements such as indexing issues, excessive data retrieval, and inefficient query patterns. Recommendations include:
Use Prisma AI to ask follow-up questions about any recommendation.
Excessive number of rows returned
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by excessive number of rows returned from a query.
Queries on unindexed columns
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by missing database indexes.
Full table scans caused by LIKE operations
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by full table scans from LIKE operations.
Repeated query
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by repeated queries.
Overfetching
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by over-fetched data.
Using @db.Money
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.Money type.
Using @db.Char(n)
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.Char(n) type in PostgreSQL.
Using @db.VarChar(n)
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.VarChar(n) type in PostgreSQL.
Using timestamp(0) or timestamptz(0)
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.Timestamp(0) and @db.Timestamptz(0) native types in PostgreSQL.
Using CURRENT_TIME
The following raw SQL query uses the CURRENT_TIME function:
Unnecessary indexes
Optimize detects unnecessary indexes and recommends removing them to improve database performance.
Long-running transactions
Optimize provides actionable recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by long-running transactions.
Indexing on unique columns
Optimize identifies redundant indexing on unique columns and provides recommendations for better database performance.
Storing large objects or BLOBs in the database
Optimize provides recommendations to help identify and resolve performance issues caused by storing large objects in the database. It also suggests alternative approaches to mitigate these challenges.