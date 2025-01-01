Using @db.Char(n)
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of
@db.Char(n) type in PostgreSQL.
In the following example, the
@db.Char(n) native type has been used within the
Item model on the
name field:
model Item {
// ...
name String @db.Char(1)
// ...
}
Why this is a problem
The
@db.Char(n) type enforces a fixed length of
n, which can cause unexpected issues in production if not properly managed by the application. In PostgreSQL,
char(n) pads shorter values with spaces, leading to problems during comparisons and other operations. Unlike some databases that optimize
char(n), PostgreSQL does not offer such optimizations, making careful handling essential.