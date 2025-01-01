Excessive number of rows returned
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by excessive number of rows returned from a query.
The following query targeting a
User model does not provide a
take option:
await prisma.user.findMany({ where: { email: "janedoe@gmail.com" }})
What is the problem?
When a query is executed without specifying a limit, it will return all relevant rows, which can lead to several issues:
User experience
- Viewing data: Users typically need only a portion of the data at any given time, not all of it at once.
- Impact on the user's device: Displaying all the data at once can strain the user's device resources. For example, loading thousands of rows in a web application can slow down or freeze the browser, consuming significant memory and CPU resources.
- Waiting time: Retrieving a large number of rows can significantly increase the time it takes to get the data from the database to the user's device.
Resource Utilization
- Unnecessary data load: Processing more data than required wastes valuable resources.
- Memory usage: Excessive memory consumption can lead to inefficiency and, in severe cases, cause the system to run out of memory, disrupting the service.