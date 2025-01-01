On this page

Excessive number of rows returned

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by excessive number of rows returned from a query.

The following query targeting a User model does not provide a take option:

await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { email : "janedoe@gmail.com" } } )



When a query is executed without specifying a limit, it will return all relevant rows, which can lead to several issues:

Users typically need only a portion of the data at any given time, not all of it at once. Impact on the user's device: Displaying all the data at once can strain the user's device resources. For example, loading thousands of rows in a web application can slow down or freeze the browser, consuming significant memory and CPU resources.

Waiting time: Retrieving a large number of rows can significantly increase the time it takes to get the data from the database to the user's device.