On this page

Long-running transactions

Optimize provides actionable recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by long-running transactions.

Long-running transactions can negatively impact scalability and resilience by locking resources and holding database connections for extended periods. Below is a common example of a problematic long-running transaction:



await prisma . $transaction ( async ( prisma ) => {

const order = await prisma . order . create ( {

data : {



} ,

} ) ;

await prisma . user . update ( {

where : { id : userId } ,

data : { balance : { decrement : order . total } } ,

} ) ;

await prisma . shipping . create ( { data : { orderId : order . id } } ) ;



} ) ;



Long-running transactions can cause several critical issues that harm the performance and reliability of your application: