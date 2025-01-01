On this page

Queries on unindexed columns

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by missing database indexes.

The following queries targeting the User model use a where property to filter on columns that do not have indexes:

await prisma . user . findFirst ( {

where : {

name : "Marc"

}

} )



await prisma . user . findFirst ( {

where : {

name : "Jon"

}

} )



await prisma . user . count ( {

where : {

name : "Nikolas"

}

} )



An index allows the database to retrieve data more quickly, similar to how an index in a book helps you locate information without reading every page.

When using Prisma with a where property, if no indexes are defined for the relevant columns, the database may need to scan every row in the table (a “full table scan”) to find matches. This can be undesirable for several reasons:

For large datasets, if the database must scan the entire table to find matching rows, users will experience longer waiting times.

More memory is required to process and store data during a full table scan. Disk I/O: Full table scans increase disk input/output operations, potentially slowing down other database activities.

warning While these issues might not appear in development due to smaller datasets, they can become significant problems in production, where datasets are typically much larger.

Indexes create a data structure that stores the indexed column's values along with pointers to the corresponding rows in the table. When you query the database using an indexed column, the database can use this index to quickly locate the relevant rows instead of scanning the entire table.

Space vs. time: Indexing requires additional storage space to save index data, but it significantly speeds up data retrieval.

Large datasets: Indexes are particularly beneficial for tables with a large number of rows.

Use indexes on columns that are frequently used for filtering or sorting. Looking up related data: Use indexes on foreign key columns to speed up the retrieval of related records, such as when using include .

Indexing columns with large data can lead to higher storage requirements and might not provide significant performance improvements. Rarely filtered columns: If a table is often accessed but rarely filtered by a specific column, creating an index on that column may not be beneficial.