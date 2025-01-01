On this page

Troubleshooting

This guide helps resolve common issues when working with Prisma Postgres.

Running the following command fails because the --db option is not recognized:

npx prisma init --db



This can occur due to npx caching. If you've previously run npx prisma init , your machine may be using an outdated cached version that doesn't recognize the --db flag because it was only introduced in a later version of Prisma ORM.

Explicitly run the latest Prisma CLI version:

npx prisma@latest init --db



This ensures that you're using the most up-to-date CLI, preventing issues with outdated command syntax.

You're seeing the following error in your logs:

prisma:warn: In production, we recommend using 'prisma generate --no-engine'



Prisma ORM by default uses a query engine binary that's deployed as part of the @prisma/client package. However, with Prisma Postgres, this is not needed.

To remove this warning and generate Prisam Client without the query engine, you can run the following command: