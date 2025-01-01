Troubleshooting
This guide helps resolve common issues when working with Prisma Postgres.
The
--db option is not recognized when running
prisma init
Problem
Running the following command fails because the
--db option is not recognized:
npx prisma init --db
Cause
This can occur due to npx caching. If you've previously run
npx prisma init, your machine may be using an outdated cached version that doesn't recognize the
--db flag because it was only introduced in a later version of Prisma ORM.
Solution
Explicitly run the
latest Prisma CLI version:
npx prisma@latest init --db
This ensures that you're using the most up-to-date CLI, preventing issues with outdated command syntax.
Warning: In production, we recommend using
prisma generate --no-engine
Problem
You're seeing the following error in your logs:
prisma:warn: In production, we recommend using 'prisma generate --no-engine'
Cause
Prisma ORM by default uses a query engine binary that's deployed as part of the
@prisma/client package. However, with Prisma Postgres, this is not needed.
Solution
To remove this warning and generate Prisam Client without the query engine, you can run the following command:
npx prisma generate --no-engine