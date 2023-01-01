Docs
What is Pulse

Pulse is a managed change data capture (CDC) service that captures change events from your database and delivers them instantly to your applications. With Pulse, you can quickly build real-time applications in a type-safe manner using Prisma Client.

Pulse is currently in Early Access. Although we already have high confidence in it, the nature of an Early Access product is that significant iterations might happen at any time. Therefore, we advise against using it in a system that requires stability.

We strongly recommend evaluating Pulse with a dedicated database instance that is exclusively used for Pulse and where downtime and data loss would be acceptable. Prisma assumes no responsibility for downtime or data loss.
