The Prisma Client API reference documentation is based on the following schema:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueprofileViews Int @default(0)role Role @default(USER)coinflips Boolean[]posts Post[]city Stringcountry Stringprofile ExtendedProfile?pets Json}model ExtendedProfile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())userId Int? @uniquebio String?User User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcomments Jsonviews Int @default(0)likes Int @default(0)}enum Role {USERADMIN}
All example generated types (such as
UserSelect and
UserWhereUniqueInput) are based on the
User model.
PrismaClient
This section describes the
PrismaClient constructor and its parameters.
Remarks
- Parameters are validated at runtime.
datasources
Programmatically overrides properties of the
datasource block in the
schema.prisma file - for example, as part of an integration test. See also: Data sources
Properties
|Example property
|Example value
|Description
db
{ url: 'file:./dev_qa.db' }
|The database connection URL.
Remarks
- You must re-generate the Prisma Client each time you add or rename a data source. Datasource names are included in the generated client.
- If you named your
datasourceblock something else in the schema, replace
dbwith the name of your
datasourceblock.
Examples
Programmatically override a datasource
url
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({datasources: {db: {url: 'file:./dev_qa.db',},},})
Based on the following
datasource block:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
log
Determines the type and level of logging. See also: Logging
Options
|Option
|Example
|Description
|Array of log levels
[ "info", "query" ]
|Array of log definitions
[ { level: "info", emit: "event" }, { level: "warn", emit: "stdout" }]
Log levels
|Name
|Example
query
|Example:
prisma:query SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."email" FROM "public"."User" WHERE ("public"."User"."id") IN (SELECT "t0"."id" FROM "public"."User" AS "t0" INNER JOIN "public"."Post" AS "j0" ON ("j0"."authorId") = ("t0"."id") WHERE ("j0"."views" > $1 AND "t0"."id" IS NOT NULL)) OFFSET $2
info
|Example:
prisma:info Started http server on http://127.0.0.1:58471
warn
|Warnings.
error
|Errors.
Emit formats
|Name
|Description
stdout
|See: stdout
event
|Raises an event that you can subscribe to.
Reference
index.d.ts
1log?: Array<LogLevel | LogDefinition>
index.d.ts
1export type LogLevel = 'info' | 'query' | 'warn' | 'error'2export type LogDefinition = {3 level: LogLevel4 emit: 'stdout' | 'event'5}
Event types
The
query event type:
index.d.ts
1export type QueryEvent = {2 timestamp: Date3 query: string // Query sent to the database4 params: string // Query parameters5 duration: number // Time elapsed (in milliseconds) between client issuing query and database responding - not only time taken to run query6 target: string7}
All other log level event types:
index.d.ts
1export type LogEvent = {2 timestamp: Date3 message: string4 target: string5}
Examples
Log
query and
info to
stdout
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({ log: ['query', 'info'] })async function main() {const countUsers = await prisma.user.count({})}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
Log a
query event to console
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: [{ level: 'query', emit: 'event' }],})prisma.$on('query', (e) => {console.log(e)})async function main() {const countUsers = await prisma.user.count({})}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
Log
info,
warn, and
error events to console
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: [{ level: 'warn', emit: 'event' },{ level: 'info', emit: 'event' },{ level: 'error', emit: 'event' },],})prisma.$on('warn', (e) => {console.log(e)})prisma.$on('info', (e) => {console.log(e)})prisma.$on('error', (e) => {console.log(e)})async function main() {const countUsers = await prisma.user.count({})}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
errorFormat
Determines the level and formatting of errors returned by Prisma.
Error formats
|Name
|Description
undefined
|If it's not defined, the default is colorless.
pretty
|Enables pretty error formatting.
colorless (default)
|Enables colorless error formatting.
minimal
|Enables minimal error formatting.
Reference
index.d.ts
1errorFormat?: ErrorFormat
index.d.ts
1export type ErrorFormat = 'pretty' | 'colorless' | 'minimal'
Examples
No error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({// Defaults to colorless})
pretty error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'pretty',})
colorless error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'colorless',})
minimal error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'minimal',})
rejectOnNotFound
Use the
rejectOnNotFound parameter to configure
findUnique and/or
findFirst to throw an error if the record was not found. By default, both operations return
null if the record is not found.
Remarks
- You can configure
rejectOnNotFoundon a per-request level for both
findUniqueand
findFirst
Options
|Option
|Description
RejectOnNotFound
|Enable globally (
true /
false) or throw a custom error.
RejectPerOperation
|Enable per operation (
true /
false) or throw a custom error per operation, per model.
Reference
index.d.ts
1rejectOnNotFound?: RejectOnNotFound | RejectPerOperation
Examples
Enable globally for
findUnique and
findFirst
const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: true,})
Enable globally for a specific operation
const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findUnique: true,},})
Throw a custom error per model and operation if record is not found
const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findFirst: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error!'),},findUnique: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error!'),},},})
Model queries
Use model queries to perform CRUD operations on your models. See also: CRUD
findUnique
findUnique query lets you retrieve a single database record:
- By ID
- By a unique attribute
findUnique replaced
findOne in version 2.12.0.
Remarks
- Prisma's dataloader automatically batches
findUniquequeries with the same
selectand
whereparameters
Options
|Name
|Example type (
User)
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
rejectOnNotFound
RejectOnNotFound
|No
|If true, throw a
NotFoundError: No User found error. You can also configure
rejectOnNotFound globally.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ title: "Hello world" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
null
null
|Record not found
|Error
|If
rejectOnNotFound is true,
findUnique throws an error (
NotFoundError by default, customizable globally) insted of returning
null.
Reference
findUnique accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserFindUniqueArgs = {2 where: UserWhereUniqueInput3 select?: UserSelect | null4 include?: UserInclude | null5}
Examples
Get the
User record with an
id of
42
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 42,},})
Get the
User record with an
email of
alice@prisma.io
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},})
Get the
User record with
firstName of
Alice and
lastName of
Smith (
@@unique)
model User {firstName StringlastName String@@unique(fields: [firstName, lastName], name: "fullname")}
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {fullname: {// name property of @@unique attribute - default is firstname_lastnamefirstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},},})
Get the
User record with
firstName of
Alice and
lastName of
Smith (
@@id)
model User {firstName StringlastName String@@id([firstName, lastName])}
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},},})
findFirst
findFirst returns the first record in a list that matches your criteria.
Options
|Name
|Example type (
User)
|Required
|Description
distinct
Enumerable<UserDistinct
FieldEnum>
|No
|Lets you filter out duplicate rows by a specific field - for example, return only distinct
Post titles.
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<User
OrderByInput>,UserOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list. When used with
findFirst,
take is implicitly
1 or
-1.
findFirst is only affected by whether the value is positive or negative - any negative value reverses the list.
rejectOnNotFound
RejectOnNotFound
|No
|If true, throw a
NotFoundError: No User found error. You can also configure
rejectOnNotFound globally.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ title: "Hello world" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
null
null
|Record not found
|Error
|If
rejectOnNotFound is true,
findUnique throws an error (
NotFoundError by default, customizable globally) insted of returning
null.
Remarks
findFirstcalls
findManybehind the scenes and accepts the same query options.
- Passing in a negative
takevalue when you use a
findFirstquery reverses the order of the list.
Reference
findFirst accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserFindFirstArgs = {2 select?: XOR<UserSelect, null>3 include?: XOR<UserInclude, null>4 rejectOnNotFound?: RejectOnNotFound5 where?: UserWhereInput6 orderBy?: XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, UserOrderByInput>7 cursor?: UserWhereUniqueInput8 take?: number9 skip?: number10 distinct?: Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>11}
Examples
See Filter conditions and operators for examples of how to filter results.
Get the first
User record where the
name is
Alice
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
Get the first
Post record where the
title starts with
A test, reverse the list with
take
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({})async function main() {const a = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'A test 1',},})const b = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'A test 2',},})const c = await prisma.post.findFirst({where: {title: {startsWith: 'A test',},},orderBy: {title: 'asc',},take: -1, // Reverse the list})}main()
findMany
findMany returns a list of records.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<PostOrder
ByInput>, PostOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
select
XOR<PostSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<PostInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
distinct
Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>
|No
|Lets you filter out duplicate rows by a specific field - for example, return only distinct
Post titles.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript array object (typed)
User[]
|JavaScript array object (plain)
[{ title: "Hello world" }]
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
|Empty array
[]
|No matching records found.
Reference
findMany accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserFindManyArgs = {2 select?: XOR<UserSelect, null>3 include?: XOR<UserInclude, null>4 where?: UserWhereInput5 orderBy?: XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, UserOrderByInput>6 cursor?: UserWhereUniqueInput7 take?: number8 skip?: number9 distinct?: Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>10}
Examples
See Filter conditions and operators for examples of how to filter results.
Get all
User records where the
name is
Alice
const user = await prisma.user.findMany({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
create
create creates a new database record.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
XOR<UserCreateInput,
UserUncheckedCreateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the model fields in a type so that they can be provided when creating new records. It also includes relation fields which lets you perform (transactional) nested inserts. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
Remarks
- You can also perform a nested
create- for example, add a
Userand two
Postrecords at the same time.
Reference
create accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserCreateArgs = {2 select?: XOR<UserSelect, null>3 include?: XOR<UserInclude, null>4 data: XOR<UserCreateInput, UserUncheckedCreateInput>5}
Examples
Create a single new record with the only required field
email
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },})
Create multiple new records
Prisma Client does not yet support batch inserts at a database level. Follow issue #332 on GitHub for updates.
The following example results in two
INSERT statements:
import { PrismaClient, UserCreateInput } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({ log: ['query'] })async function main() {let users: UserCreateInput[] = [{email: 'ariana@prisma.io',name: 'Ari',profileViews: 20,coinflips: [true, false, false],role: 'ADMIN',},{email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa',profileViews: 20,coinflips: [true, false, false],role: 'ADMIN',},]await Promise.all(users.map(async (user) => {await prisma.user.create({data: user,})}))}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
prisma:query BEGINprisma:query INSERT INTO "public"."User" ("name","email","profileViews","role","coinflips") VALUES ($1,$2,$3,$4,$5) RETURNING "public"."User"."id"prisma:query SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."name", "public"."User"."email", "public"."User"."profileViews", "public"."User"."role", "public"."User"."coinflips" FROM "public"."User" WHERE "public"."User"."id" = $1 LIMIT $2 OFFSET $3prisma:query INSERT INTO "public"."User" ("name","email","profileViews","role","coinflips") VALUES ($1,$2,$3,$4,$5) RETURNING "public"."User"."id"prisma:query COMMITprisma:query SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."name", "public"."User"."email", "public"."User"."profileViews", "public"."User"."role", "public"."User"."coinflips" FROM "public"."User" WHERE "public"."User"."id" = $1 LIMIT $2 OFFSET $3prisma:query COMMIT
update
update updates an existing database record.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
XOR<UserUpdateInput
UserUncheckedUpdateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when updating an existing record. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
RecordNotFound exception
|Exception is thrown if record does not exist.
Remarks
- To perform arithmetic operations on update (add, subtract, multiply, divide), use atomic updates to prevent race conditions.
- You can also perform a nested
update- for example, update a user and that user's posts at the same time.
Reference
index.d.ts
1export type UserUpdateArgs = {2 select?: XOR<UserSelect, null>3 include?: XOR<UserInclude, null>4 data: XOR<UserUpdateInput, UserUncheckedUpdateInput>5 where: UserWhereUniqueInput6}
Examples
Update the
email of the
User record with
id of
1 to
alice@prisma.io
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { id: 1 },data: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },})
upsert
upsert updates an existing or creates a new database record.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
create
XOR<UserCreateInput,
UserUncheckedCreateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when creating new records. It also includes relation fields which lets you perform (transactional) nested inserts. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
update
XOR<UserUpdateInput,
UserUncheckedUpdateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when updating an existing record. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
Remarks
- To perform arithmetic operations on update (add, subtract, multiply, divide), use atomic updates to prevent race conditions.
Reference
upsert accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserUpsertArgs = {2 select?: XOR<UserSelect, null>3 include?: XOR<UserInclude, null>4 where: UserWhereUniqueInput5 create: XOR<UserCreateInput, UserUncheckedCreateInput>6 update: XOR<UserUpdateInput, UserUncheckedUpdateInput>7}
Examples
Update (if exists) or create a new
User record with an
email of
alice@prisma.io
const user = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { id: 1 },update: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },create: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },})
delete
delete deletes an existing database record. You can delete a record:
- By ID
- By a unique attribute
To delete records that match a certain criteria, use
deleteMany with a filter.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|The
User record that was deleted.
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Data from the
User record that was deleted. Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
RecordNotFound exception
|Throws an exception if record does not exist.
Remarks
- To delete multiple records based on some criteria (for example, all
Userrecords with a
prisma.ioemail address, use
deleteMany)
Reference
delete accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserDeleteArgs = {2 select?: XOR<UserSelect, null>3 include?: XOR<UserInclude, null>4 where: UserWhereUniqueInput5}
Examples
Delete the
User record with an
id of
1
const user = await prisma.user.delete({where: { id: 1 },})
Delete the
User record where
email equals
else@prisma.io
The following query deletes a specific user record and uses
select to return the
name and
const deleteUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',},select: {email: true,name: true,},})
{ "email": "elsa@prisma.io", "name": "Elsa" }
createMany
createMany creates multiple records in a transaction.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
Enumerable<UserCreateManyInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the model fields in a type so that they can be provided when creating new records. It also includes relation fields which lets you perform (transactional) nested inserts. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
skipDuplicates?
boolean
|No
|Do not insert records with unique fields or ID fields that already exist. Only supported by databases that support
ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
BatchPayload
{ count: 3 }
|A count of the number of records created.
Remarks
createManyis not supported by SQLite.
- You cannot create or connect relations - you cannot nest
create,
createMany,
connect,
connectOrCreateinside a top-level
createMany
- You can nest a
createManyinside an
updateor
createquery - for example, add a
Userand two
Postrecords at the same time.
Reference
createMany accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserCreateManyArgs = {2 data: Enumerable<UserCreateManyInput>3 skipDuplicates?: boolean4}
Examples
Create several new users
const users = await prisma.user.createMany({data: [{ name: 'Sonali', email: 'sonali@prisma.io' },{ name: 'Alex', email: 'alex@prisma.io' },],})
updateMany
updateMany updates a batch of existing database records in bulk and returns the number of updated records.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
XOR<UserUpdateManyMutationInput,
UserUncheckedUpdateManyInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when updating an existing record. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional on
data.
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all fields of a model so that the list can be filtered by any property. If you do not filter the list, all records will be updated.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
BatchPayload
{ count: 4 }
|The count of updated records.
export type BatchPayload = {count: number}
Reference
updateMany accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserUpdateManyArgs = {2 data: XOR<UserUpdateManyMutationInput, UserUncheckedUpdateManyInput>3 where?: UserWhereInput4}
Examples
Update all
User records where the
name is
Alice to
ALICE
const updatedUserCount = await prisma.user.updateMany({where: { name: 'Alice' },data: { name: 'ALICE' },})
Update all
User records where the
email contains
prisma.io and at least one related
Post has more than 10 likes
const deleteUser = await prisma.user.updateMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},posts: {some: {likes: {gt: 10,},},},},data: {role: 'USER',},})
deleteMany
deleteMany deletes multiple records in a transaction.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all fields of a model so that the list can be filtered by any field.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
BatchPayload
{ count: 4 }
|The count of updated records.
export type BatchPayload = {count: number}
Reference
deleteMany accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserDeleteManyArgs = {2 where?: UserWhereInput3}
Examples
Delete all
User records
const deletedUserCount = await prisma.user.deleteMany({})
Delete all
User records where the
name is
Alice
const deletedUserCount = await prisma.user.deleteMany({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
See Filter conditions and operators for examples of how to filter the records to delete.
count
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<PostOrder
ByInput>, PostOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
select
UserCountAggregateInputType
|No
|Select which fields to count (non-
null values) - you can also count
_all.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
number
29
|The count of records.
UserCountAggregateOutputType
{ _all: 27, name: 10 }
|Returned if
select is used.
Reference
count accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserFindManyArgs = {2 // select and include are excluded3 where?: UserWhereInput4 orderBy?: XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, UserOrderByInput>5 cursor?: UserWhereUniqueInput6 take?: number7 skip?: number8 distinct?: Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>9}1011export type UserCountAggregateOutputType = {12 id: number13 name: number | null14 email: number | null15 profileViews: number16 role: number | null17 coinflips: number | null18 testing: number | null19 city: number | null20 country: number | null21 _all: number22}
Examples
Count all
User records
const result = await prisma.user.count()
Count all
User records with at least one published
Post
const result = await prisma.user.count({where: {post: {some: {published: true,},},},})
Use
select to perform three separate counts
The following query returns:
- A count of all records (
_all)
- A count of all records with non-
null
namefields
- A count of all records with non-
null
cityfields
const c = await prisma.user.count({select: {_all: true,city: true,name: true,},})
aggregate
See also: Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>,
UserOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
_count
true
|No
|Returns a count of matching records or non-
null fields.
_avg
UserAvgAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns an average of all values of the specified field.
_sum
UserSumAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the sume of all values of the specified field.
_min
UserMinAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the smallest available value of the specified field.
_max
UserMaxAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the largest available value of the specified field.
Reference
aggregate accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserAggregateArgs = {2 where?: UserWhereInput3 orderBy?: XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, UserOrderByInput>4 cursor?: UserWhereUniqueInput5 take?: number6 skip?: number7 distinct?: Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>8 _count?: true | UserCountAggregateInputType9 _avg?: UserAvgAggregateInputType10 _sum?: UserSumAggregateInputType11 _min?: UserMinAggregateInputType12 _max?: UserMaxAggregateInputType13}
Examples
Return
_min,
_max, and
_count of
profileViews of all
User records
const minMaxAge = await prisma.user.aggregate({_count: {_all: true,},_max: {profileViews: true,},_min: {profileViews: true,},})
Return
_sum of all
profileViews for all
User records
const setValue = await prisma.user.aggregate({_sum: {profileViews: true,},})
groupBy
See also: Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>,
UserOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property that is also present in
by.
by
Array<UserScalarFieldEnum>
|No
|Specifies the field or combination of fields to group records by.
having
UserScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput
|No
|Allows you to filter groups by an aggregate value - for example, only return groups having an average age less than 50.
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
_count
true
|No
|Returns a count of matching records or non-
null fields.
_avg
UserAvgAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns an average of all values of the specified field.
_sum
UserSumAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the sume of all values of the specified field.
_min
UserMinAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the smallest available value of the specified field.
_max
UserMaxAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the largest available value of the specified field.
Reference
groupBy accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserGroupByArgs = {2 where?: UserWhereInput3 orderBy?: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>4 by: Array<UserScalarFieldEnum>5 having?: UserScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput6 take?: number7 skip?: number8 _count?: true | UserCountAggregateInputType9 _avg?: UserAvgAggregateInputType10 _sum?: UserSumAggregateInputType11 _min?: UserMinAggregateInputType12 _max?: UserMaxAggregateInputType13}
Examples
Group by
country/
city where the average
profileViews is greater than
200, and return the
_sum of
profileViews for each group
The query also returns a count of
_all records in each group, and all records with non-
null
city field values in each group.
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country', 'city'],_count: {_all: true,city: true,},_sum: {profileViews: true,},orderBy: {country: 'desc',},having: {profileViews: {_avg: {gt: 200,},},},})
;[{country: 'Denmark',city: 'Copenhagen',_sum: { profileViews: 490 },_count: {_all: 70,city: 8,},},{country: 'Sweden',city: 'Stockholm',_sum: { profileViews: 500 },_count: {_all: 50,city: 3,},},]
Model query options
select
select defines which fields are included in the object that Prisma Client returns. See: Select fields and include relations .
Remarks
- You cannot combine
selectand
includeon the same level.
- In 2.20.0 and later, you can select a
_countof relations.
Reference
index.d.ts
1export type UserSelect = {2 id?: boolean3 name?: boolean4 email?: boolean5 profileViews?: boolean6 role?: boolean7 coinflips?: boolean8 posts?: boolean | PostFindManyArgs9 _count?: boolean | UserCountOutputTypeArgs10}
Examples
Select the
name and
profileViews fields of a single
User record
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: 1 },select: {name: true,profileViews: true,},})
Select the
name and
profileViews fields of a multiple
User records
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {email: true,role: true,},})
Select a
_count of relations
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
Select the 'id' and 'title' fields of related
Post records
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {id: true,name: true,posts: {select: {id: true,title: true,},},},})
include inside
select
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {id: true,name: true,posts: {include: {author: true,},},},})
Generated types for
select
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
select:
SelectAndInclude
UserSelect
// SelectAndIncludeconst selectNameIncludeEmail = Prisma.validator<Prisma.SelectAndInclude>()({select: {name: true,},include: {email: true,},})// UserSelectconst selectNameEmailNotPosts = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserSelect>()({name: true,email: true,posts: false,})
include
include defines which relations are included in the result that the Prisma Client returns. See: Select fields and include relations .
Remarks
- In 2.20.0P and later, you can
includea
_countof relations
Reference
export type UserInclude = {posts?: boolean | PostFindManyArgs_count?: boolean | UserCountOutputTypeArgs}
Examples
Include the
posts and
profile relation when loading
User records
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {posts: true, // Returns all fields for all postsprofile: true, // Returns all Profile fields},})
Include the
posts relation on the returned objects when creating a new
User record with two
Post records
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{ title: 'This is my first post' },{ title: 'Here comes a second post' },],},},include: { posts: true }, // Returns all fields for all posts})
Generated types for
include
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
include:
SelectAndInclude
UserInclude
// SelectAndIncludeconst selectNameIncludeEmail = Prisma.validator<Prisma.SelectAndInclude>()({select: {name: true,},include: {email: true,},})// UserIncludeconst includePosts = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserInclude>()({posts: true,})
Include a
_count of relations
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
where
where defines one or more filters, and can be used to filter on record properties (like a user's email address) or related record properties (like a user's top 10 most recent post titles).
Reference
For queries like
findMany and
updateMany that return multiple records,
where accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserWhereInput = {2 AND?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>3 OR?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>4 NOT?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>5 id?: IntFilter | number6 name?: StringNullableFilter | string | null7 email?: StringFilter | string8 profileViews?: IntFilter | number9 role?: EnumRoleFilter | Role10 coinflips?: BoolNullableListFilter11 posts?: PostListRelationFilter12}
findFirstis a
findManyquery with a
take: 1, and also accepts
UserWhereInput.
For queries like
findUnique, which returns a single record by ID or unique identifier,
where accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserWhereUniqueInput = {2 id?: number3 email?: string4}
Examples
const results = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {endsWith: 'prisma.io',},},})
Generated types for
where
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
where:
UserWhereInput
// UserWhereInputconst whereNameIs = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereInput>()({name: 'Rich',})// It can be combined with conditional operators tooconst whereNameIs = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereInput>()({name: 'Rich',AND: [{email: {contains: 'rich@boop.com',},},],})
UserWhereUniqueInputThis type works by exposing any unique fields on the model. A field assigned
@idis considered unique, as is one assigned
@unique.
// UserWhereUniqueInputconst whereEmailIsUnique = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereUniqueInput>()({email: 'rich@boop.com',})
PostScalarWhereInput
const whereScalarTitleIs = Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostScalarWhereInput>()({title: 'boop',})
PostUpdateWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput- This type accepts a unique
wherefield (an
@idor another assigned
@unique) and updates any field on the
Postmodel except the
Author. The
Authoris the scalar field on the
Postmodel.
const updatePostByIdWithoutAuthor =Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostUpdateWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput>()({where: {id: 1,},data: {content: 'This is some updated content',published: true,title: 'This is a new title',},})
PostUpsertWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput- This type will update the
Postrecords title field where the id matches, if it doesn't exist it will create it instead.
const updatePostTitleOrCreateIfNotExist =Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostUpsertWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput>()({where: {id: 1,},update: {title: 'This is a new title',},create: {id: 1,title: 'If the title doesnt exist, then create one with this text',},})
PostUpdateManyWithWhereWithoutAuthorInput- This type will update all
Postrecords where published is set to false.
const publishAllPosts =Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostUpdateManyWithWhereWithoutAuthorInput>()({where: {published: {equals: false,},},data: {published: true,},})
orderBy
Sorts a list of records. See also: Sorting
Remarks
- In 2.16.0 and later, you can order by relation fields (Preview) - for example, order posts by the author's name
Inputs
|Name
|Description
asc
|Sort ascending (A → Z)
desc
|Sort descending (Z → A)
Reference
orderBy accepts the following input type:
index.d.ts
1export type UserOrderByInput = {2 id?: SortOrder3 name?: SortOrder4 email?: SortOrder5 profileViews?: SortOrder6 role?: SortOrder7 coinflips?: SortOrder8 posts?: PostOrderByAggregateInput9 profile?: ExtendedProfileOrderByWithRelationInput10}
Related types:
export type PostOrderByAggregateInput = {count: SortOrder}export type ExtendedProfileOrderByWithRelationInput = {id?: SortOrderbiograpy?: SortOrderuserId?: SortOrderuser?: UserOrderByWithRelationInput}export declare const SortOrder: {asc: 'asc'desc: 'desc'}
Examples
Sort
User by
email field
The following example returns all
User records sorted by
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'asc',},})
The following example returns all
User records sorted by
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'desc',},})
Sort
Post by the related
User record's
name
The following query orders posts by user name:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({orderBy: {author: {name: 'asc',},},})
Sort
User by the
posts count
The following query orders users by post count:
const getActiveusers = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {posts: {count: 'desc',},},})
Sort
User by multiple fields -
email and
role
The following example sorts users by two fields - first
role:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {email: true,role: true,},orderBy: [{email: 'desc',},{role: 'desc',},],})
The order of sorting parameters matters - the following query sorts by
role, then
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {email: true,role: true,},orderBy: [{role: 'desc',},{email: 'desc',},],})
Sort
User by
email, select
name and
email
The following example returns all the
name and
User records, sorted by
const users3 = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'asc',},select: {name: true,email: true,},})
Sort
User records by
email and sort nested
Post records by
title
The following example:
- Returns all
Userrecords sorted by
- For each
Userrecord, returns the
titlefield of all nested
Postrecords sorted by
title
const usersWithPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'asc',},include: {posts: {select: {title: true,},orderBy: {title: 'asc',},},},})
Sort one user's nested list of
Post records
The following example retrieves a single
User record by ID, as well as a list of nested
Post records sorted by
title:
const userWithPosts = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},include: {posts: {orderBy: {title: 'desc',},select: {title: true,published: true,},},},})
Sort by
enum
The following sorts all
User records by
role (an
enum):
const sort = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {role: 'desc',},select: {email: true,role: true,},})
Generated types for
orderBy
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
orderBy:
UserOrderByInputconst orderEmailsByDescending = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserOrderByInput>()({email: 'desc',})
distinct
See also: Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Reference
index.d.ts
1distinct?: Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>
export declare const UserDistinctFieldEnum: {id: 'id'name: 'name'email: 'email'profileViews: 'profileViews'role: 'role'coinflips: 'coinflips'}
Examples
Select distinct on a single field
The following example returns all distinct
city fields, and selects only the
city and
country fields:
const distinctCities = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {city: true,country: true,},distinct: ['city'],})
;[{ city: 'Paris', country: 'France' },{ city: 'Lyon', country: 'France' },]
Select distinct on multiple fields
The following example returns all distinct
city and
country field combinations, and selects only the
city and
country fields:
const distinctCitiesAndCountries = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {city: true,country: true,},distinct: ['city', 'country'],})
;[{ city: 'Paris', country: 'France' },{ city: 'Paris', country: 'Denmark' },{ city: 'Lyon', country: 'France' },]
Note that there is now a "Paris, Denmark" in addition to "Paris, France":
Select distinct in combination with a filter
The following example returns all distinct
city and
country field combinations where the user's email contains
"prisma.io", and selects only the
city and
country fields:
const distinctCitiesAndCountries = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},select: {city: true,country: true,},distinct: ['city', 'country'],})
Nested queries
create
A nested
create query adds a new related record or set of records to a parent record. See: Working with relations .
Remarks
createis available as a nested query when you
create(
prisma.user.create(...)) a new parent record or
update(
prisma.user.update(...)) an existing parent record.
You can use a nested
createor a nested
createManyto create multiple related records - each technique pros and cons .
Examples
Create a new
User record with a new
Profile record
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',profile: {create: { bio: 'Hello World' },},},})
Create a new
Profile record with a new
User record
const user = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: 'Hello World',user: {create: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },},},})
Create a new
User record with a new
Post record
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})
Create a new
User record with two new
Post records
Because it's a one-to-many relation, you can also create several
Post records at once by passing an array to
create:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{title: 'This is my first post',},{title: 'Here comes a second post',},],},},})
You can also use a nested
createMany to achieve the same result.
Update an existing
User record by creating a new
Profile record
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {profile: {create: { bio: 'Hello World' },},},})
Update an existing
User record by creating a new
Post record
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})
createMany
A nested
createMany query adds a new set of records to a parent record. See: Working with relations .
Remarks
createManyis available as a nested query when you
create(
prisma.user.create(...)) a new parent record or
update(
prisma.user.update(...)) an existing parent record.
- Available in the context of a has-many relation - for example, you can
prisma.user.create(...)a user and use a nested
createManyto create multiple posts (posts have one user).
- Not available in the context of a many-to-many relation - for example, you cannot you can
prisma.post.create(...)a post and use a nested
createManyto create categories (many posts have many categories).
- Does not support nesting additional relations - you cannot nest an additional
createor
createMany.
- Allows setting foreign keys directly - for example, setting the
categoryIdon a post.
You can use a nested
createor a nested
createManyto create multiple related records - each technique pros and cons .
Examples
Update a
User and multiple new related
Post records
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 9,},data: {name: 'Elliott',posts: {createMany: {data: [{ title: 'My first post' }, { title: 'My second post' }],},},},})
set
set overwrites the value of a relation - for example, replacing a list of
Post records with a different list. See: Working with relations
Examples
Update an existing
User record by disconnecting any previous
Post records and connecting two other existing ones
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {set: [{ id: 32 }, { id: 42 }],},},})
connect
A nested
connect query connects a record to an existing related record by specifying an ID or unique identifier. See: Working with relations
Remarks
connectis available as a nested query when you create a new parent record or update an existing parent record.
If the related record does not exist, Prisma Client throws an exception:The required connected records were not found. Expected 1 records to be connected, found 0.
Examples
Create a new
Profile record and connect it to an existing
User record via unique field
const user = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: 'Hello World',user: {connect: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },},},})
Create a new
Profile record and connect it to an existing
User record via an ID field
const user = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: 'Hello World',user: {connect: { id: 42 }, // sets userId of Profile record},},})
In 2.11.0 and later, you can set the foreign key directly:
const user = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: 'Hello World',userId: 42,},})
Create a new
Post record and connect it to an existing
User record
const user = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'Hello World',author: {connect: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },},},})
Update an existing
User record by connecting it to an existing
Profile record
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {profile: {connect: { id: 24 },},},})
Update an existing
User record by connecting it to two existing
Post records
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {connect: [{ id: 24 }, { id: 42 }],},},})
connectOrCreate
connectOrCreate either connects a record to an existing related record by ID or unique identifier or creates a new related record if the record does not exist. See: Working with relations
Remarks
Multiple
connectOrCreatequeries that run as concurrent transactions can result in a race condition. Consider the following example, where two queries attempt to
connectOrCreatea blog post tag named
computingat the same time (tag names must be unique):Query AQuery Bconst createPost = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to create a compiler',content: '...',author: {connect: {id: 9,},},tags: {connectOrCreate: {create: {name: 'computing',},where: {name: 'computing',},},},},})
If query A and query B overlap in the following way, query A results in an exception:
Query A (Fail ❌) Query B (Success ✅) Query hits server, starts transaction A Query hits server, starts transaction B Find record where
tagNameequals
computing, record not found
Find record where
tagNameequals
computing, record not found
Create record where
tagNameequals
computingand connect
Create record where
tagNameequals
computing
Unique violation, record already created by transaction B
To work around this scenario, we recommend catching the unique violation exception (
PrismaClientKnownRequestError, error
P2002) and retrying failed queries.
Examples
Create a new
Profile record, then connect it to an existing
User record or create a new
User
The following example:
- Creates a
Profile
- Attempts to connect the profile to a
Userwhere the email address is
alice@prisma.io
- Creates a new user if a user if a matching user does not exist
const user = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: 'The coolest Alice on the planet',user: {connectOrCreate: {where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },create: { email: 'alice@prisma.io'}},},})
Create a new
Post record and connect it to an existing
User record, or create a new
User
const user = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'Hello World',author: {connectOrCreate: {where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },create: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },},},},})
Update an existing
User record by connecting it to an existing
Profile record, or creating a new
Profile record
The following example:
- Attempts to connect the user to a
Profilewith an
idof
20
- Creates a new profile if a matching profile does not exist
const updateUser = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {profile: {connectOrCreate: {where: { id: 20 },create: {bio: 'The coolest Alice in town',},},},},})
Update an existing
User record by connect it to two existing
Post records, or creating two new
Post records
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {connectOrCreate: [{where: { id: 32 },create: { title: 'This is my first post' },},{where: { id: 19 },create: { title: 'This is my second post' },},],},},})
disconnect
A nested
disconnect query breaks the connection between a parent record and a related record, but does not delete either record. See: Working with relations
Remarks
disconnectis only available if the relation is optional.
If the relationship you are attempting to disconnect does not exist:
(In 2.21.0 and later), the operation does nothing
(Before 2.21.0) Prisma Client throws an exception if the provided ID or unique identifier is not connected:The records for relation `PostToUser` between the `User` and `Post` models are not connected.
Examples
Update an existing
User record by disconnecting the
Profile record it's connected to
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'bob @prisma.io' },data: {profile: {disconnect: true,},},})
Update an existing
User record by disconnecting two
Post records it's connected to
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {disconnect: [{ id: 44 }, { id: 46 }],},},})
update
A nested
update query updates one or more related records where the parent record's ID is
n. See: Working with relations
Remarks
Nested
updatequeries are only available in the context of a top-level
updatequery (for example,
prisma.user.update(...)).
If the parent record does not exist, Prisma Client throws an exception:AssertionError("Expected a valid parent ID to be present for nested update to-one case.")
If the related record that you want to update does not exist, Prisma Client throws an exception:AssertionError("Expected a valid parent ID to be present for nested update to-one case.")
Examples
Update an existing
User record by updating the
Profile record it's connected to
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {profile: {update: { bio: 'Hello World' },},},})
Update an existing
User record by updating two
Post records it's connected to
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {update: [{data: { published: true },where: { id: 32 },},{data: { published: true },where: { id: 23 },},],},},})
upsert
A nested
upsert query updates a related record if it exists, or creates a new related record.
Examples
Update an existing
User record by updating the
Profile record it's connected to or creating a new one (upsert)
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {profile: {upsert: {create: { bio: 'Hello World' },update: { bio: 'Hello World' },},},},})
Update an existing
User record by updating two
Post record it's connected to or creating new ones (upsert)
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {upsert: [{create: { title: 'This is my first post' },update: { title: 'This is my first post' },where: { id: 32 },},{create: { title: 'This is mt second post' },update: { title: 'This is mt second post' },where: { id: 23 },},],},},})
delete
A nested
delete query deletes a related record. The parent record is not deleted.
Remarks
deleteis only available if the relation is optional.
Examples
Update an existing
User record by deleting the
Profile record it's connected to
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {profile: {delete: true,},},})
Update an existing
User record by deleting two
Post records it's connected to
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },data: {posts: {delete: [{ id: 34 }, { id: 36 }],},},})
updateMany
A nested
updateMany updates a list of related records and supports filtering - for example, you can update a user's unpublished posts.
Examples
Update all unpublished posts belonging to a specific user
const result = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 2,},data: {posts: {updateMany: {where: {published: false,},data: {likes: 0,},},},},})
deleteMany
A nested
deleteMany deletes related records and supports filtering. For example, you can delete a user's posts while updating other properties of that user.
Examples
Delete all posts belonging to a specific user as part of an update
const result = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 2,},data: {name: 'Updated name',posts: {deleteMany: {},},},})
Filter conditions and operators
equals
Value equals
n.
Examples
Return all users where
name equals
"Eleanor"
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {name: {equals: 'Eleanor',},},})
You can also exclude the
equals:
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {name: 'Eleanor',},})
not
Value does not equal
n.
Examples
Return all users where
name does not equal
"Eleanor"
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {name: {not: 'Eleanor',},},})
in
Value
n exists in list.
Remarks
nullvalues are not returned. For example, if you combine
inand
NOTto return user whose name is not in the list, users with
nullvalue names are not returned.
Examples
Get
User records where the
id can be found in the following list:
[22, 91, 14, 2, 5]
const getUser = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {id: { in: [