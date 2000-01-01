Prisma Client API reference

where UserWhereInput No Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.

orderBy XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>,

UserOrderByInput> No Lets you order the returned list by any property that is also present in by .

by Array<UserScalarFieldEnum> No Specifies the field or combination of fields to group records by.

having UserScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput No Allows you to filter groups by an aggregate value - for example, only return groups having an average age less than 50.

skip number No Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.

take number No Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the cursor position if mentioned)

_count true No Returns a count of matching records or non- null fields.

_avg UserAvgAggregateInputType No Returns an average of all values of the specified field.

_sum UserSumAggregateInputType No Returns the sume of all values of the specified field.

_min UserMinAggregateInputType No Returns the smallest available value of the specified field.