Docs

Support

Need help?

Prisma has a large and supportive community of enthusiastic application developers which is most active on Slack and on GitHub.

Ask a question about Prisma

You can ask questions and initiate discussions about Prisma-related topics in the prisma repository on GitHub.

Ask a question

Create a bug report for Prisma

If you see an error message or run into an issue, please make sure to create a bug report! You can find best practices for creating bug reports (like including additional debugging output) in these docs.

Create bug report

Submit a feature request

If Prisma currently doesn't have a certain feature, be sure to check out the roadmap to see if this is already planned for the future.

If the feature on the roadmap is linked to a GitHub issue, please make sure to leave a +1 on the issue and ideally a comment with your thoughts about the feature!

Submit feature request
Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide