Prisma has a large and supportive community of enthusiastic application developers which is most active on Slack and on GitHub .

You can ask questions and initiate discussions about Prisma-related topics in the prisma repository on GitHub.

If you see an error message or run into an issue, please make sure to create a bug report! You can find best practices for creating bug reports (like including additional debugging output) in these docs.

Submit a feature request

If Prisma currently doesn't have a certain feature, be sure to check out the roadmap to see if this is already planned for the future.

If the feature on the roadmap is linked to a GitHub issue, please make sure to leave a +1 on the issue and ideally a comment with your thoughts about the feature!