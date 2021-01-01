Support
Need help?
Prisma has a large and supportive community of enthusiastic application developers which is most active on Slack and on GitHub.
Ask a question about Prisma
You can ask questions and initiate discussions about Prisma-related topics in the
prisma repository on GitHub.
Create a bug report for Prisma
If you see an error message or run into an issue, please make sure to create a bug report! You can find best practices for creating bug reports (like including additional debugging output) in these docs.Create bug report
Submit a feature request
If Prisma currently doesn't have a certain feature, be sure to check out the roadmap to see if this is already planned for the future.
If the feature on the roadmap is linked to a GitHub issue, please make sure to leave a +1 on the issue and ideally a comment with your thoughts about the feature!Submit feature request