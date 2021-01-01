Querying models based on their relations existence

Read below to learn how this can be achieved with Prisma.

Taking a concrete example of users and posts as entities, this would translate to "find the users that haven't created any posts" and "find the users that have created at least one post".

Common use cases when querying for relations from a database are:

Solution

Consider this Prisma schema:

model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User ? @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int ? }

You can now query for the users that do not have any posts as follows:

await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { none : { } } } , } )

This query returns all the users that haven't created any posts yet.

In a similar way, you can query for users that created at least one post as follows:

await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { some : { } } } , } )

This query returns all the users that created at least one post.

This article showed how you can query for entities based on if the relation exists.