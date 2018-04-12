Resolve complex queries with top performance
Prisma comes with an advanced query engine ensuring that even complex queries are resolved as fast as possible.
Prisma is a performant open-source GraphQL ORM-like* layer doing the heavy lifting in your GraphQL server.
Prisma is the glue between your GraphQL API and database. Implement resolvers using Prisma bindings and delegate queries to Prisma's powerful query engine
Prisma comes with an advanced query engine ensuring that even complex queries are resolved as fast as possible.
Prisma provides a powerful filtering, sorting, pagination (e.g. Relay connections) API. You just need to piggyback on it.
GraphQL subscriptions work out of-the-box with Prisma. No more complicated & brittle pub/sub logic for your databases.
Prisma improves your database workflows and saves you from writing complex SQL queries or the intricacies of working with NoSQL APIs.
Prisma turns your database into a GraphQL API and enables the use of GraphQL as a universal query language for all databases. Instead of writing SQL or using a NoSQL API, you can query your database with GraphQL.
Prisma uses GraphQL SDL as a tool for defining the data model in your application. The data model is then translated into an actual database schema. This approach makes migration flows for your databases easy.
type User {
id: ID! @unique
createdAt: DateTime!
name: String!
admin: Boolean! @default(value: "true")
}
CREATE TABLE User(
`id` CHAR(25),
`createdAt` DATETIME NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT
`updatedAt` DATETIME NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT
`name` MEDIUMTEXT NOT NULL,
`admin` BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT TRUE,
PRIMARY KEY (`id`),
UNIQUE INDEX `id_UNIQUE` (`id` ASC)
)
From zero to production-ready in minutes
Install the Prisma CLI to get started with Prisma. You can use Docker for local development or deploy to the Cloud.
Simply setup Prisma by connecting your existing database or set up a new database with the Prisma CLI.Read More
Use GraphQL SDL to define the structure of your new database or map to your existing one.Read More
Once the data model is ready, you can deploy your changes. Prisma then generates a powerful GraphQL API for your database.Read More
You can now use GraphQL to read and write data or to get realtime updates when specific events happen inside the database.Read More
Follow the Quickstart to explore Prisma on your own machine.
We're actively contributing to the GraphQL ecosystem to improve tooling and workflows all around GraphQL.
The awesome people over at @graphcool are always so helpful and responsive! I'm really glad to have a chance to use this platform.
I highly recommend Prisma by the @graphcool! Been a greater DX all around. Super easy to get started and just lets you get right to building! 😎 1st class support I might add 🙌
Nice @graphcool is like @zeithq but in GraphQl world! 😇 Both have awesome community and cool products 🙏 #graphcool #zeit #graphql #now
We're actively contributing to the GraphQL ecosystem to improve tooling and workflows all around GraphQL.
The awesome people over at @graphcool are always so helpful and responsive! I'm really glad to have a chance to use this platform.
I highly recommend Prisma by the @graphcool! Been a greater DX all around. Super easy to get started and just lets you get right to building! 😎 1st class support I might add 🙌