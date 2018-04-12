NewGraphQL Binding 2.0: Improved API, schema transforms & automatic codegen
Build a GraphQL server with any database

Prisma is a performant open-source GraphQL ORM-like* layer doing the heavy lifting in your GraphQL server.

Prisma simplifies GraphQL server development

Prisma is the glue between your GraphQL API and database. Implement resolvers using Prisma bindings and delegate queries to Prisma's powerful query engine

Resolvers
With Prisma
Without Prisma
Schema

Resolve complex queries with top performance

Prisma comes with an advanced query engine ensuring that even complex queries are resolved as fast as possible.

Generated CRUD API as foundation for your server

Prisma provides a powerful filtering, sorting, pagination (e.g. Relay connections) API. You just need to piggyback on it.

Easily add realtime features to your API

GraphQL subscriptions work out of-the-box with Prisma. No more complicated & brittle pub/sub logic for your databases.

Prisma makes working with databases easy through the simplicity of GraphQL

Prisma improves your database workflows and saves you from writing complex SQL queries or the intricacies of working with NoSQL APIs.

Read & write to your database with GraphQL

Prisma turns your database into a GraphQL API and enables the use of GraphQL as a universal query language for all databases. Instead of writing SQL or using a NoSQL API, you can query your database with GraphQL.
 

  • Based on OpenCRUD
  • Supports MySQL, Postgres & MongoDB
  • Simple API for joins, mutations,
    filters & pagination
Easy data modeling and migrations with GraphQL

Prisma uses GraphQL SDL as a tool for defining the data model in your application. The data model is then translated into an actual database schema. This approach makes migration flows for your databases easy.
 

  • Powerful data modelling with GraphQL SDL
  • Simple database migration process
  • Faster development cycles
type User {
  id: ID! @unique
  createdAt: DateTime!
  name: String!
  admin: Boolean! @default(value: "true")
}
Datamodel in GraphQL SDL
CREATE TABLE User(
    `id` CHAR(25),
    `createdAt` DATETIME NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT
    `updatedAt` DATETIME NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT
    `name` MEDIUMTEXT NOT NULL,
    `admin` BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT TRUE,
    PRIMARY KEY (`id`),
    UNIQUE INDEX `id_UNIQUE` (`id` ASC)
)
Generated SQL
Supported
Getting started with Prisma in 5 minutes

From zero to production-ready in minutes

1

Install Prisma

Install the Prisma CLI to get started with Prisma. You can use Docker for local development or deploy to the Cloud.

2

Connect your database

Simply setup Prisma by connecting your existing database or set up a new database with the Prisma CLI.

3

Define your data model

Use GraphQL SDL to define the structure of your new database or map to your existing one.

4

Deploy the Prisma GraphQL API

Once the data model is ready, you can deploy your changes. Prisma then generates a powerful GraphQL API for your database.

5

Use the API to build a GraphQL server

You can now use GraphQL to read and write data or to get realtime updates when specific events happen inside the database.

Get started with Prisma

Follow the Quickstart to explore Prisma on your own machine.

See what the community have to say about Prisma

André König
@

We're actively contributing to the GraphQL ecosystem to improve tooling and workflows all around GraphQL.

April 12, 2018
André König
@

The awesome people over at @graphcool are always so helpful and responsive! I'm really glad to have a chance to use this platform.

April 12, 2018
André König
@

I highly recommend Prisma by the @graphcool! Been a greater DX all around. Super easy to get started and just lets you get right to building! 😎 1st class support I might add 🙌

April 12, 2018
André König
@

Nice @graphcool is like @zeithq but in GraphQl world! 😇 Both have awesome community and cool products 🙏 #graphcool #zeit #graphql #now

April 12, 2018
Our roadmap

Follow our our bi-weekly release cycle to learn about recent and upcoming features added to Prisma.

1.7.11.7.21.7.31.7.41.8.0
Documentation

Get started with tutorials, reference the API and get to know Prisma

Forum

Get started with tutorials, reference the API and get to know Prisma

Slack

Join 9,216 GraphQL enthusiasts in our welcoming Slack group.

We open source

Together with our community, we are creating and maintaining industry-standard GraphQL tooling.

