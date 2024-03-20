On this page

How to use Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1 10 min

This guide shows you how to use Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1, a serverless SQL database that runs on Cloudflare's edge network. You'll learn how to set up Prisma ORM with D1, handle migrations, and deploy your application to Cloudflare Workers. You can find a deployment-ready example on GitHub .

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

A Cloudflare account

Node.js installed (version 16 or higher)

Wrangler CLI installed (version 3.39.0 or higher)

Basic familiarity with Cloudflare Workers and D1

In your Prisma schema, add the driverAdapters Preview feature to the generator block and set the provider of the datasource to sqlite . If you just bootstrapped the Prisma schema with prisma init , also be sure to add the following User model to it:

schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "driverAdapters" ]

}



datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

}



Next, install the required packages:

npm install @prisma/adapter-d1



Also, be sure to use a version of the Wrangler CLI that's above wrangler@^3.39.0 , otherwise the --remote flag that's used in the next sections won't be available.

To connect your Workers with the D1 instance, add the following binding to your wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml

name = "prisma-cloudflare-worker-example"

main = "src/index.ts"

compatibility_date = "2024-03-20"

compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"]



[[d1_databases]]

binding = "DB" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.DB

database_name = "__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__" # to be replaced

database_id = "__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__" # to be replaced



Note that __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ and __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__ in the snippet above are placeholders that should be replaced with the database name and ID of your own D1 instance.

If you weren't able to grab this ID from the terminal output, you can also find it in the Cloudflare Dashboard or by running npx wrangler d1 list and npx wrangler d1 info __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ in your terminal.

Create and apply migrations using D1's migration system :

# Create migration directory and file

npx wrangler d1 migrations create __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ create_user_table



Replace __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ with the name of your database again and, when prompted, confirm that you want to create the migrations directory. After having run this command, there should be a new folder called migrations with a file called 0001_create_user_table.sql inside of it.

You can now generate the required SQL statement for creating a User table that can be mapped to the User model in your the Prisma schema as follows:

# Generate SQL using Prisma Migrate

npx prisma migrate diff --from-empty --to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma --script --output migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql



Note that the resulting SQL statement is stored in a file in the migrations directory called 0001_create_user_table.sql which looks as follows:

migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql



CREATE TABLE "User" (

"id" INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT ,

"email" TEXT NOT NULL ,

"name" TEXT

) ;





CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User_email_key" ON "User" ( "email" ) ;



You now need to use the wrangler d1 migrations apply command to send this SQL statement to D1. Note that this command accepts two options:

--local : Executes the statement against a local version of D1. This local version of D1 is a SQLite database file that'll be located in your project. This approach is useful, when you want to develop and test your Worker on your local machine. Learn more in the Cloudflare docs .

: Executes the statement against a local version of D1. This local version of D1 is a SQLite database file that'll be located in your project. This approach is useful, when you want to develop and test your Worker on your local machine. Learn more in the Cloudflare docs . --remote : Executes the statement against your remote version of D1. This version is used by your deployed Cloudflare Workers. Learn more in the Cloudflare docs .

In this tutorial, you'll do both: test the Worker locally and deploy it afterwards. So, you need to run both commands. Open your terminal and paste the following commands:

# For the local database

npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --local



# For the remote database

npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --remote



As before, you need to replace __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ with the name of your D1 database.

Let's also create some dummy data that we can query once the Worker is running. This time, you'll run the SQL statement without storing it in a file:

# For the local database

npx wrangler d1 execute __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --command "INSERT INTO \"User\" (\"email\", \"name\") VALUES

('jane@prisma.io', 'Jane Doe (Local)');" --local



# For the remote database

npx wrangler d1 execute __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --command "INSERT INTO \"User\" (\"email\", \"name\") VALUES

('jane@prisma.io', 'Jane Doe (Remote)');" --remote



Before adding a Prisma Client query to your Worker, you need to generate Prisma Client with the following command:

npx prisma generate



In order to query your database from the Worker using Prisma ORM, you need to:

Add the DB binding to the Env interface. (Alternatively, you can run npx wrangler types to generate the Env type from the binding in a separate file called worker-configuration.d.ts .) Instantiate PrismaClient using the PrismaD1 driver adapter. Send a query using Prisma Client and return the result.

Open src/index.ts and replace the entire content with the following:

src/index.ts

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

import { PrismaD1 } from '@prisma/adapter-d1'



export interface Env {

DB : D1Database

}



export default {

async fetch (

request : Request ,

env : Env ,

ctx : ExecutionContext

) : Promise < Response > {

const adapter = new PrismaD1 ( env . DB )

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } )



const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( )

const result = JSON . stringify ( users )

return new Response ( result )

} ,

}



With the database query in place and Prisma Client generated, you can go ahead and run the Worker locally:

npm run dev



Now you can open your browser at http://localhost:8787 to see the result of the database query:

; [ { id : 1 , email : 'jane@prisma.io' , name : 'Jane Doe (Local)' } ]



To deploy the Worker, run the the following command:

npm run deploy



Your deployed Worker is accessible via https://prisma-d1-example.USERNAME.workers.dev . If you navigate your browser to that URL, you should see the following data that's queried from your remote D1 database:

; [ { id : 1 , email : 'jane@prisma.io' , name : 'Jane Doe (Remote)' } ]



Now that you've set up Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1, you can:

Add more complex queries using Prisma's powerful query API

Set up Prisma Studio for database management

Implement database monitoring

Add automated tests

For more information and updates: