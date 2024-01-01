Quickstart
In this Quickstart guide, you'll learn how to get started with Prisma ORM from scratch using a plain TypeScript project and a local SQLite database file. It covers data modeling, migrations and querying a database.
If you want to use Prisma ORM with your own PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB or any other supported database, go here instead:
Prerequisites
You need Node.js v16.13.0 or higher for this guide (learn more about system requirements).
1. Create TypeScript project and set up Prisma ORM
As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:
mkdir hello-prisma
cd hello-prisma
Next, initialize a TypeScript project using npm:
npm init -y
npm install typescript ts-node @types/node --save-dev
This creates a
package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app.
See installation instructions to learn how to install Prisma using a different package manager.
Now, initialize TypeScript:
npx tsc --init
Then, install the Prisma CLI as a development dependency in the project:
npm install prisma --save-dev
Finally, set up Prisma ORM with the
init command of the Prisma CLI:
npx prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite
This creates a new
prisma directory with a
schema.prisma file and configures SQLite as your database. You're now ready to model your data and create your database with some tables.
2. Model your data in the Prisma schema
The Prisma schema provides an intuitive way to model data. Add the following models to your
schema.prisma file:
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int
}
Models in the Prisma schema have two main purposes:
- Represent the tables in the underlying database
- Serve as foundation for the generated Prisma Client API
In the next section, you will map these models to database tables using Prisma Migrate.
3. Run a migration to create your database tables with Prisma Migrate
At this point, you have a Prisma schema but no database yet. Run the following command in your terminal to create the SQLite database and the
User and
Post tables represented by your models:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
This command did three things:
- It created a new SQL migration file for this migration in the
prisma/migrationsdirectory.
- It executed the SQL migration file against the database.
- It ran
prisma generateunder the hood (which installed the
@prisma/clientpackage and generated a tailored Prisma Client API based on your models).
Because the SQLite database file didn't exist before, the command also created it inside the
prisma directory with the name
dev.db as defined via the environment variable in the
.env file.
Congratulations, you now have your database and tables ready. Let's go and learn how you can send some queries to read and write data!
4. Explore how to send queries to your database with Prisma Client
To send queries to the database, you will need a TypeScript file to execute your Prisma Client queries. Create a new file called
script.ts for this purpose:
touch script.ts
Then, paste the following boilerplate into it:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
async function main() {
// ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
This code contains a
main function that's invoked at the end of the script. It also instantiates
PrismaClient which represents the query interface to your database.
4.1. Create a new
User record
Let's start with a small query to create a new
User record in the database and log the resulting object to the console. Add the following code to your
script.ts file:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
async function main() {
const user = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
name: 'Alice',
email: 'alice@prisma.io',
},
})
console.log(user)
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Instead of copying the code, you can type it out in your editor to experience the autocompletion Prisma Client provides. You can also actively invoke the autocompletion by pressing the CTRL+SPACE keys on your keyboard.
Next, execute the script with the following command:
npx ts-node script.ts
{ id: 1, email: 'alice@prisma.io', name: 'Alice' }
Great job, you just created your first database record with Prisma Client! 🎉
In the next section, you'll learn how to read data from the database.
4.2. Retrieve all
User records
Prisma Client offers various queries to read data from your database. In this section, you'll use the
findMany query that returns all the records in the database for a given model.
Delete the previous Prisma Client query and add the new
findMany query instead:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
async function main() {
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(users)
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Execute the script again:
npx ts-node script.ts
[{ id: 1, email: 'alice@prisma.io', name: 'Alice' }]
Notice how the single
User object is now enclosed with square brackets in the console. That's because the
findMany returned an array with a single object inside.
4.3. Explore relation queries with Prisma Client
One of the main features of Prisma Client is the ease of working with relations. In this section, you'll learn how to create a
User and a
Post record in a nested write query. Afterwards, you'll see how you can retrieve the relation from the database using the
include option.
First, adjust your script to include the nested query:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
async function main() {
const user = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
name: 'Bob',
email: 'bob@prisma.io',
posts: {
create: [
{
title: 'Hello World',
published: true
},
{
title: 'My second post',
content: 'This is still a draft'
}
],
},
},
})
console.log(user)
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Run the query by executing the script again:
npx ts-node script.ts
{ id: 2, email: 'bob@prisma.io', name: 'Bob' }
By default, Prisma Client only returns scalar fields in the result objects of a query. That's why, even though you also created a new
Post record for the new
User record, the console only printed an object with three scalar fields:
id,
name.
In order to also retrieve the
Post records that belong to a
User, you can use the
include option via the
posts relation field:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
async function main() {
const usersWithPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({
include: {
posts: true,
},
})
console.dir(usersWithPosts, { depth: null })
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Run the script again to see the results of the nested read query:
npx ts-node script.ts
[
{ id: 1, email: 'alice@prisma.io', name: 'Alice', posts: [] },
{
id: 2,
email: 'bob@prisma.io',
name: 'Bob',
posts: [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Hello World',
content: null,
published: true,
authorId: 2
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'My second post',
content: 'This is still a draft',
published: false,
authorId: 2
}
]
}
]
This time, you're seeing two
User objects being printed. Both of them have a
posts field (which is empty for
"Alice" and populated with a single
Post object for
"Bob") that represents the
Post records associated with them.
Notice that the objects in the
usersWithPosts array are fully typed as well. This means you will get autocompletion and the TypeScript compiler will prevent you from accidentally typing them.
5. Next steps
In this Quickstart guide, you have learned how to get started with Prisma ORM in a plain TypeScript project. Feel free to explore the Prisma Client API a bit more on your own, e.g. by including filtering, sorting, and pagination options in the
findMany query or exploring more operations like
update and
delete queries.
Explore the data in Prisma Studio
Prisma ORM comes with a built-in GUI to view and edit the data in your database. You can open it using the following command:
npx prisma studio
Set up Prisma ORM with your own database
If you want to move forward with Prisma ORM using your own PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB or any other supported database, follow the Set Up Prisma ORM guides:
Get query insights and analytics with Prisma Optimize
Prisma Optimize helps you generate insights and provides recommendations that can help you make your database queries faster.
Optimize aims to help developers of all skill levels write efficient database queries, reducing database load and making applications more responsive.
Explore ready-to-run Prisma ORM examples
Check out the
prisma-examples repository on GitHub to see how Prisma ORM can be used with your favorite library. The repo contains examples with Express, NestJS, GraphQL as well as fullstack examples with Next.js and Vue.js, and a lot more.
Build real-time apps with Prisma Pulse
Prisma Pulse enables you to create applications that instantly react to changes in your database, allowing you to build type-safe real-time features and applications easily:
Speed up your database queries with Prisma Accelerate
Prisma Accelerate is a connection pooler and global database cache that can drastically speed up your database queries. Check out the Speed Test or try Accelerate with your favorite framework:
Build an app with Prisma ORM
The Prisma blog features comprehensive tutorials about Prisma ORM, check out our latest ones:
- Build a fullstack app with Next.js
- Build a fullstack app with Remix (5 parts, including videos)
- Build a REST API with NestJS
Join the Prisma community 💚
Prisma has a huge community of developers. Join us on Discord or ask questions using GitHub Discussions.