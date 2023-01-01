The generator for Prisma's JavaScript Client accepts multiple additional properties:

Binary targets

Prisma Client JS ( prisma-client-js ) uses several engines . Engines are implemented in Rust and are used by Prisma in the form of executable, platform dependent engine files. Depending on which platform you are executing your code on, you need the correct file. "Binary targets" are used to define which files should be present for the target platform(s).

The correct file is particularly important when deploying your application to production, which often differs from your local development environment.