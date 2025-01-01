On this page

Migrate data using the expand and contract pattern 10 min

When making changes to your database schema in production, it's crucial to ensure data consistency and avoid downtime. This guide shows you how to use the expand and contract pattern to safely migrate data between columns. We'll walk through a practical example of replacing a boolean field with an enum field while preserving existing data.

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

Node.js installed (version 18 or higher)

A Prisma ORM project with an existing schema

A supported database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server, etc.)

Access to both development and production databases

Basic understanding of Git branching

Basic familiarity with TypeScript

Start with a basic schema containing a Post model:

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

}



Create a new branch for your changes:

git checkout -b create-status-field



Update your schema to add the new Status enum and field:

model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean ? @default ( false )

status Status @default ( Unknown )

}



enum Status {

Unknown

Draft

InProgress

InReview

Published

}



Generate the migration:

npx prisma migrate dev --name add-status-column



Create a new TypeScript file for the data migration:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function main ( ) {

await prisma . $transaction ( async ( tx ) => {

const posts = await tx . post . findMany ( )

for ( const post of posts ) {

await tx . post . update ( {

where : { id : post . id } ,

data : {

status : post . published ? 'Published' : 'Unknown' ,

} ,

} )

}

} )

}



main ( )

. catch ( async ( e ) => {

console . error ( e )

process . exit ( 1 )

} )

. finally ( async ( ) => await prisma . $disconnect ( ) )



Add the migration script to your package.json:

{

"scripts" : {

"data-migration:add-status-column" : "tsx ./prisma/migrations/<migration-timestamp>/data-migration.ts"

}

}



Update your DATABASE_URL to point to the production database Run the migration script:

npm run data-migration:add-status-column



Create a new branch for removing the old column:

git checkout -b drop-published-column



Update your schema to remove the published field:

model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

status Status @default ( Unknown )

}



enum Status {

Draft

InProgress

InReview

Published

}



Create and run the final migration:

npx prisma migrate dev --name drop-published-column



Add the following command to your CI/CD pipeline:

npx prisma migrate deploy



Watch for any errors in your logs and monitor your application's behavior after deployment.

Migration fails due to missing default Ensure you've added a proper default value

Check that all existing records can be migrated Data loss prevention Always backup your database before running migrations

Test migrations on a copy of production data first Transaction rollback If the data migration fails, the transaction will automatically rollback

Fix any errors and retry the migration

Now that you've completed your first expand and contract migration, you can:

For more information and updates: