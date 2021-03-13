Development and production

In a development environment, use the migrate dev command to generate and apply migrations:

The migrate dev command will prompt you to reset the database in the following scenarios:

migrate dev is a development command and should never be used in a production environment.

Reset the development database

You can also reset the database yourself to undo manual changes or db push experiments by running:

$ npx prisma migrate reset

migrate reset is a development command and should never be used in a production environment.

This command:

Drops the database/schema¹ if possible, or performs a soft reset if the environment does not allow deleting databases/schemas¹ Creates a new database/schema¹ with the same name if the database/schema¹ was dropped Applies all migrations Runs seed scripts

¹ For MySQL and MongoDB this refers to the database, for PostgreSQL and SQL Server to the schema, and for SQLite to the database file.