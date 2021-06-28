June 28, 2021
New Course: Fullstack App Using Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript & Prisma
We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a new course where you'll learn how to build a fullstack app using Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript, and Prisma!
In this course, you'll learn how to build "Awesome Links", a fullstack app where users can browse through a list of curated links and bookmark their favorite ones.
Technologies used
The app is built using the following technologies:
- Next.js as the React framework
- Apollo Server as the GraphQL server
- Nexus for constructing the GraphQL schema
- Apollo Client as the GraphQL client
- Prisma as the ORM for migrations and database access
- PostgreSQL as the database
- AWS S3 for uploading images
- Auth0 for authentication
- TypeScript as the programming language
- TailwindCSS a utility-first CSS framework
- Vercel for deployment
What the course will cover
- Data modeling using Prisma
- Building a GraphQL API layer in a Next.js API route using Apollo Server and Nexus
- Authentication using Auth0
- Authorization
- Image upload using AWS S3
- GraphQL pagination using Apollo Client
- Deployment to Vercel
