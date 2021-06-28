June 28, 2021

New Course: Fullstack App Using Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript & Prisma

mahmoudabdelwahab
Mahmoud Abdelwahab

We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a new course where you'll learn how to build a fullstack app using Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript, and Prisma!

In this course, you'll learn how to build "Awesome Links", a fullstack app where users can browse through a list of curated links and bookmark their favorite ones.

Technologies used

The app is built using the following technologies:

What the course will cover

  • Data modeling using Prisma
  • Building a GraphQL API layer in a Next.js API route using Apollo Server and Nexus
  • Authentication using Auth0
  • Authorization
  • Image upload using AWS S3
  • GraphQL pagination using Apollo Client
  • Deployment to Vercel

Subscribe to not miss out!

If you want to be notified when new lessons come out, you can subscribe by using your email, or on our YouTube channel, lessons will be published as soon as they're ready.



Subscribe

Join the discussion

Follow @prisma on Twitter

Don’t miss the next post!

Sign up for the Prisma newsletter

Announcing Prisma Serverless Data Conference

November 01, 2021

Announcing the first Prisma Serverless Data Conference! A one-day online event happening on November 18th focussed on database access in serverless environments!

What's new in Prisma? (Q3/21)

October 02, 2021

Learn about everything that has happened in the Prisma ecosystem and community from July to September 2021.

Fullstack App With TypeScript, PostgreSQL, Next.js, Prisma & GraphQL: GraphQL API

September 27, 2021

This article is the second part of a course where you build a fullstack app with Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript, Prisma, and PostgreSQL. In this article, you will create the GraphQL API and interact with it on the frontend.
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide