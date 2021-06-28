In this course, you'll learn how to build "Awesome Links", a fullstack app where users can browse through a list of curated links and bookmark their favorite ones.

Technologies used

The app is built using the following technologies:

Next.js as the React framework

Apollo Server as the GraphQL server

Nexus for constructing the GraphQL schema

Apollo Client as the GraphQL client

Prisma as the ORM for migrations and database access

PostgreSQL as the database

AWS S3 for uploading images

Auth0 for authentication

TypeScript as the programming language

TailwindCSS a utility-first CSS framework

Vercel for deployment

What the course will cover

Data modeling using Prisma

Building a GraphQL API layer in a Next.js API route using Apollo Server and Nexus

Authentication using Auth0

Authorization

Image upload using AWS S3

GraphQL pagination using Apollo Client

Deployment to Vercel

