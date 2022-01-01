Introduction to databases
Learn the basics of what databases are, why they are so important for most software, and which types of databases are best for different use cases. Start from the fundamentals to give yourself a solid foundation.What are databases?Comparing database types: how database types evolved to meet different needsIntroduction to database schemasGlossary of common database terminology
Data modeling
A crash course in (relational, although not ignoring others) designing data models. Concentrating first on situating databases and data modeling problems in an organization and systems design context before moving on to some of the less-prominent areas of database functionality. Published in partnership with Dian Fay.Intro (don't panic)Know your problem spaceTables, tuples, typesCorrectness and constraintsMaking connectionsFunctional unitsIn vivo: information ecosystems
Database types
Each style of database has its own strengths and weaknesses. Learn more about common database types to help choose which one is best for you.Comparing relational and document databases
Relational databases
Relational databases are great at handling highly structured data and making it accessible through flexible querying. Discover why the relational paradigm has stood the test of time.What is an ORM?Comparing SQL, query builders, and ORMsWhat are database migrations?Strategies for deploying database migrationsUsing the expand and contract pattern for schema changesComparing common database infrastructure patterns
Document databases
Document databases are a great way for working flexibly with data with high scalability and agility. Discover why document databases continue to gain in popularity.What are document databases?
PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is a feature rich object-relational database that offers incredible power and flexibility while maintaining standards compliance. Learn how to configure and use PostgreSQL to take advantage of its best features.The benefits of PostgreSQLGetting to know PostgreSQL5 ways to host PostgreSQL databasesSetting up a local PostgreSQL databaseHow to configure a PostgreSQL database on RDSConnecting to PostgreSQL databasesAuthentication and authorization • An introduction to authorization and authentication in PostgreSQL • Managing roles and role attributes in PostgreSQL • Configuring PostgreSQL user authentication • Managing privileges in PostgreSQL with grant and revokeHow to create and delete databases and tables in PostgreSQLAn introduction to PostgreSQL data typesAn introduction to PostgreSQL column and table constraintsInserting and modifying data • How to insert and delete data in PostgreSQL • How to update existing data in PostgreSQL • How to use `INSERT ON CONFLICT` to upsert data in PostgreSQL • Importing and exporting data in PostgreSQL • Understanding and using transactions in PostgreSQLReading and querying data • How to perform basic queries with `SELECT` in PostgreSQL • How to filter query results in PostgreSQL • Using joins to combine data from different tables in PostgreSQL • Introduction to optimizing PostgreSQL performanceShort guides • How to use single and double quotes in PostgreSQL • How to create and delete users in PostgreSQL • Introduction to PostgreSQL connection URIsWorking with dates in PostgreSQL
MySQL
MySQL is one of the most popular relational databases in the world, offering fast performance and production-ready power. Learn how to take advantage of MySQL's features for your project or website.5 ways to host MySQL databasesSetting up a local MySQL databaseConnecting to MySQL databasesAuthentication and authorization • An introduction to authorization and authentication in MySQL • How to manage users and authentication in MySQL • How to use `GRANT` and `REVOKE` to manage privileges in MySQL • How to manage privileges with roles in MySQLHow to create and delete databases and tables in MySQLAn introduction to MySQL data typesAn introduction to MySQL column and table constraintsInserting and modifying data • How to insert and delete data in MySQL • How to update existing data in MySQL • How to use `ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE` to upsert data in MySQL • Importing and exporting data in MySQL • Understanding and using transactions in MySQLReading and querying data • How to perform basic queries with `SELECT` in MySQL • How to filter query results in MySQL • Using joins to combine data from different tables in MySQL • Identifying slow queries in MySQL • Profiling and optimizing slow queries in MySQLTools and utilties • Using `mysql_config_editor` to manage MySQL credentialsShort guides • How to create and delete users in MySQL • How check your MySQL configuration for syntax errors
SQLite
SQLite is a collection of a library, file format, and command line utility that provides self-contained relational database capabilities in local environments. Learn how to care for your application's data using SQLite's versatile, reliable data management capabilities.Setting up a local SQLite databaseImporting and exporting data in SQLiteCreating and deleting databases and tables with SQLiteInserting and deleting data with SQLiteHow to perform basic queries with `SELECT` with SQLiteHow to update existing data with SQLite
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft SQL Server is a powerful and mature relational database system that integrates well with the Microsoft ecosystem and other environments. Learn how to take advantage of the benefits offered by Microsoft SQL Server to power your next application.Setting up a local SQL Server database
MongoDB
MongoDB is a popular document database that is often praised for its practicality and its ability to allow for rapid prototyping and development. Learn how to use MongoDB to its fullest to take advantage of the performance and features that developers have grown to rely on.What is MongoDB?Setting up a local MongoDB databaseConnecting to MongoDB databasesIntroduction to provisioning MongoDB AtlasHow to manage users and authentication in MongoDBHow to manage authorization and privileges in MongoDBHow to manage databases and collections in MongoDBHow to manage documents in MongoDBHow to query and filter documents in MongoDBIntroduction to MongoDB data typesIntroduction to MongoDB indexesIntroduction to MongoDB transactionsIntroduction to MongoDB connection URIsWorking with dates and times in MongoDBHow MongoDB encrypts dataIntroduction to MongoDB database tools & utilitiesHow to sort query results in MongoDBIntroduction to MongoDB Aggregation Framework
Database tools
Tools dedicated to improving your interactions with databases.Top 11 Node.js ORMs, query builders & database libraries in 2022Top 8 TypeScript ORMs, query builders, & database libraries: evaluating type safetyWhat is connection pooling and how does it work?
Managing databases
Strategies and techniques for maintaining and managing databases in your environments.Troubleshooting database outages and connection issuesHow to spot bottlenecks in performanceSyncing development databases between team membersDatabase replication • An introduction to database replication and its benefitsIntroduction to OLAP and OLTPHow microservices and monoliths impact the databaseIntroduction to database cachingIntroduction to testing in productionIntroduction to database backup considerationsIntroduction to full-text search
Serverless architecture
The serverless model represents a new way of designing applications by abstracting the infrastructure and focusing only on code execution. Learn more about about serverless concepts, providers, and terms to evaluate serverless for your next project.What is serverless?Top 13 serverless computing and database providersIntroduction to common serverless challengesTraditional databases vs serverless databasesServerless glossary
Just for fun
A collection of interesting topics and research not pertaining to any specific topic but just for fun :)The United States' most popular databases going into 2022