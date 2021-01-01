Docs

Getting started

Welcome to the Prisma getting started section! 👋 Prisma is an open source next-generation ORM. It consists of the following parts:

  • Prisma Client: Auto-generated and type-safe query builder for Node.js & TypeScript
  • Prisma Migrate: Migration tool to easily evolve your database schema from prototyping to production
  • Prisma Studio: GUI to view and edit data in your database

For a more detailed breakdown of what problems Prisma solves, and why it's built to make you more productive, see the Why Prisma section.

Which tutorial is right for me?

The easiest way to get up and running with Prisma is through our Quickstart guide. It makes no assumptions about your knowledge level and offers the fastest way from install to query!

Quickstart

If you're looking to incorporate Prisma with an existing project, choose whether you want to use a SQL database or MongoDB:

Existing SQL projectExisting MongoDB project

To learn how to create a project with Prisma from scratch, choose between SQL and MongoDB. Both tutorials will guide you through creating a project, connecting your database, and querying your data.

New SQL projectNew MongoDB project

Prisma with different tooling

Prisma can be used with a wide range of tooling and frameworks, the following links outline how to get started with some of them:

Join our thriving community on Slack and GitHub for help and ideas.

