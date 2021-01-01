Getting started

Welcome to the Prisma getting started section! 👋 Prisma is an open source next-generation ORM. It consists of the following parts: Prisma Client : Auto-generated and type-safe query builder for Node.js & TypeScript

: Auto-generated and type-safe query builder for Node.js & TypeScript Prisma Migrate : Migration tool to easily evolve your database schema from prototyping to production

: Migration tool to easily evolve your database schema from prototyping to production Prisma Studio: GUI to view and edit data in your database For a more detailed breakdown of what problems Prisma solves, and why it's built to make you more productive, see the Why Prisma section.

Which tutorial is right for me? The easiest way to get up and running with Prisma is through our Quickstart guide. It makes no assumptions about your knowledge level and offers the fastest way from install to query! Quickstart If you're looking to incorporate Prisma with an existing project, choose whether you want to use a SQL database or MongoDB: Existing SQL projectExisting MongoDB project To learn how to create a project with Prisma from scratch, choose between SQL and MongoDB. Both tutorials will guide you through creating a project, connecting your database, and querying your data. New SQL projectNew MongoDB project