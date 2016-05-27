May 27, 2016

Connections, Edges & Nodes in Relay

sorenbs
Søren Bramer Schmidt
schickling
Johannes Schickling

The terminology of Relay can be quite overwhelming in the beginning. Relay introduces a handful of new concepts on top of GraphQL, mainly in order to manage relationships between models.

This already leads to the first new term: a one-to-many relationship between two models is called a connection.

Example

Let’s consider this following simple GraphQL query. It fetches the releaseDate of the movie “Inception” and the names of all of its actors. The actors field is a connection between a movie and multiple actors.

{
  movie(title: "Inception") {
    releaseDate
    actors {
      name
    }
  }
}

Now let’s take this query and adjust it to the expected format of Relay.

{
  movie(title: "Inception") {
    releaseDate
    actors(first: 10) {
      edges {
        node {
          name
        }
      }
    }
  }

Edges and nodes

Okay, let’s see what’s going on here. The actors connection now has a more complex structure containing the fields edges and node. These terms should be a bit more clear when looking at the following image.

Don’t worry. In order to use Relay, you don’t have to understand the reasons why the structure is designed this way but rest assured that it makes a lot of sense.

Lastly, we also notice the first: 10 parameter on the actors field. This gives us a way to paginate over the entire list of related actors. In this case we’re taking the first 10 actors (nodes). In the same way we could additionally specify the after parameter which allows us to skip a certain amount of nodes.

Further reading

This was just a brief overview on connections in Relay. If you want to dive deeper please check out the Relay docs on connections or explore the Relay Cursor Connections Specification.

