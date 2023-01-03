Prisma Is Expanding Its Executive Team

We’re excited to announce that Nitin Gupta has joined Prisma as our first Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nitin brings a wealth of experience from his time in Silicon Valley and at various startups. Nitin joins us from Scandit, where he spent four years as their VP of Partnerships and Customer Success. Nitin has a proven track record of driving growth, streamlining operations and leading high-performing teams.

As COO, Nitin will oversee our commercial, people, and operational functions, focusing on alignment and optimization to support the delivery of our product ambitions. This is a pivotal role for Prisma as we continue to build upon the upward trajectory of our product adoption in the market.

“Since our last fundraise, we’ve felt the need to augment our executive team, and Nitin brings the right mix of experience, foresight, and execution rigor. I’m excited to have him join Prisma and be my sparring partner.” Søren Bramer Schmidt, CEO @ Prisma.

We are thrilled to have Nitin on board and look forward to the contributions he will make as Prisma continues to grow and evolve. Welcome to the team, Nitin!