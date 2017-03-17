March 17, 2017
How to build a Real-Time Chat with GraphQL Subscriptions and Apollo 🌍
In this tutorial, we explain how to build a chat application where the users can see their own and the locations of the other participants on a map. Not only the chat, but also the locations on the map get updated in realtime using GraphQL subscriptions.
⚠️ This tutorial is outdated! Check out the Prisma examples to learn how to build GraphQL servers with a database. ⚠️
Note: If you’re just getting started with GraphQL, check out the How to GraphQL fullstack tutorial for a holistic and in-depth learning experience.
What are GraphQL Subscriptions?
Subscriptions are a GraphQL feature that allow to get realtime updates from the database in a GraphQL backend. You set them up by subscribing to changes that are caused by specific mutations and then execute some code in your application to react to that change.
Using the Apollo client, you can benefit from the full power of subscriptions. Apollo implements subscriptions based on web sockets.
The simplest way to get started with a subscription is to specify a callback function where the modified data from the backend is provided as an argument. In a fully-fledged chat application where you’re interested in any changes on the Message type, which is either that a new message has been sent, that an existing message was modified or an existing message was deleted this could look as follows:
// subscribe to `CREATED`, `UPDATED` and `DELETED` mutationsthis.newMessageObserver = this.props.client.subscribe({ query: gql` subscription { Message { mutation # contains `CREATED`, `UPDATED` or `DELETED` node { text sentBy { name } } } } `, }).subscribe({ next(data) { console.log('A mutation of the following type happened on the Message type: ', data.Message.mutation) console.log('The changed data looks as follows: ', data.Message.node) }, error(error) { console.error('Subscription callback with error: ', error) },})
Figuring out the Mutation Type
The kind of change that happened in the database is reflected by the
mutation field in the payload which contains either of three values:
CREATED: for a node that was added
UPDATED: for a node that was updated
DELETED: for a node that was deleted
Getting Information about the changed Node
The node field in the payload allows us to retrieve information about the modified node. It is also possible to ask for the state that node had before the mutation, you can do so by including the
previousValues field in the selection set:
subscription { Message { mutation # contains `CREATED`, `UPDATED` or `DELETED` # node carries the new values node { text sentBy { name } } # previousValues carries scalar values from before the mutation happened previousValues { text } }
Now you could compare the fields in your code like so:
next(data) { console.log('Old text: ', data.Message.previousValues.text) console.log('New text: ', data.Message.node.text)}
Subscriptions with Apollo
Apollo uses the concept of an
Observable (which you might be familiar with if you have worked with RxJS before) in order to deliver updates to your application.
Rather than using the updated data manually in a callback though, you can benefit from further Apollo features that conventiently allow you to update the local
ApolloStore. We used this technique in our example Worldchat app and will explain how it works in the following sections.
Setting up your Graphcool backend
Note: Graphcool has been replaced by Prisma.
First, we need to configure our backend. In order to do so, you can use the following data model file that represents the data model for our application:
type Traveller { id: ID! createdAt: DateTime! updatedAt: DateTime! name: String! location: Location! @relation(name: "TravellerLocation") messages: [Message!]! @relation(name: "MessagesFromTraveller")}type Message { id: ID! createdAt: DateTime! updatedAt: DateTime! text: String! sentBy: Traveller! @relation(name: "MessagesFromTraveller")}type Location { id: ID! createdAt: DateTime! updatedAt: DateTime! traveller: Traveller! @relation(name: "TravellerLocation") latitude: Float! longitude: Float!}
Since the data model file is already included in this repository, all you have to do is download or clone the project and then use our CLI tool to create your project along with the specified schema:
git clone [https://github.com/graphcool-examples/react-graphql.git](https://github.com/graphcool-examples/react-graphql.git)cd react-graphql/subscriptions-with-apollo-worldchat/graphcool init --schema schema.graphql --name Worldchat
This will automatically create a project called
Worldchat that you can now access in our console.
Setting up the Apollo Client to use Subscriptions
To get started with subscriptions in the app, we need to configure our instance of the
ApolloClient accordingly. In addition to the GraphQL endpoint, we also need to provide a
SubscriptionClient that handles the websocket connection between our app and the server. To find out more about how the
SubscriptionClient works, you can visit the repository where it's implemented.
To use the websocket client in your application, you first need to add it as a dependency:
yarn add subscriptions-transport-ws
Once you’ve installed the package, you can instantiate the
SubscriptionClient and the
ApolloClient as follows:
import ApolloClient, { createNetworkInterface } from 'apollo-client'import { SubscriptionClient, addGraphQLSubscriptions } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws'import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo'// Create WebSocket clientconst wsClient = new SubscriptionClient(`wss://subscriptions.graph.cool/v1/__PROJECT ID__`, { reconnect: true, connectionParams: { // Pass any arguments you want for initialization },})const networkInterface = createNetworkInterface({ uri: 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/__PROJECT ID__' })// Extend the network interface with the WebSocketconst networkInterfaceWithSubscriptions = addGraphQLSubscriptions(networkInterface, wsClient)const client = new ApolloClient({ networkInterface: networkInterfaceWithSubscriptions,})
Note: You can get the your PROJECT ID directly from our console. Select your project and navigate to
Settings -> General.
Now, as usual, you will have to pass the
ApolloClient as a prop to the
ApolloProvider and wrap all components that you'd like to access the data that is managed by Apollo. In the case of our chat, this step looks as follows:
class App extends Component { // ... render() { return ( <ApolloProvider client={client}> <WorldChat /> </ApolloProvider> ) }}
Building a Real-Time Chat with Subscriptions 💬
Let’s now look at how we implemented the chat feature in our application. You can refer to the actual implementation whenever you like.
All we need for the chat functionality is one query to retrieve all messages from the database and one mutation that allows us to create a new message:
const allMessages = gql` query allMessages { allMessages { id text createdAt sentBy { id name } } }`const createMessage = gql` mutation createMessage($text: String!, $sentById: ID!) { createMessage(text: $text, sentById: $sentById) { id text createdAt sentBy { id name } } }`
When exporting the component, we’re making these two operations available to our component by wrapping them around it using Apollo’s higher-order compoment
graphql:
export default graphql(createMessage, { name: 'createMessageMutation' })( graphql(allMessages, { name: 'allMessagesQuery' })(Chat),)
We then subscribe for changes on the
Message type, filtering for mutations of type
CREATED.
Note: Generally, a mutation can take one of three forms:
CREATED,
UPDATEDor
DELETED. The subscription API allows to use a
filterto specify which of these you'd like to subscribe to. If you don't specify a
filter, you'll subscribe to all of them by default. It is also possible to filter for more complex changes, e.g. for
UPDATEDmutations, you could only subscribe to changes that happen on a specific field.*
// Subscribe to `CREATED`-mutationsthis.createMessageSubscription = this.props.allMessagesQuery.subscribeToMore({ document: gql` subscription { Message(filter: { mutation_in: [CREATED] }) { node { id text createdAt sentBy { id name } } } } `, updateQuery: (previousState, { subscriptionData }) => { const newMessage = subscriptionData.data.Message.node const messages = previousState.allMessages.concat([newMessage]) return { allMessages: messages, } }, onError: err => console.error(err),})
Notice that we’re using a different method to subscribe to the changes compared the first example where we used
subscribe directly on an instance of the
ApolloClient. This time, we're calling
subscribeToMore on the
allMessagesQuery (which is available in the props of our compoment because we wrapped it with
graphql before).
Next to the actual subscription that we’re passing as the
document argument to
subscribeToMore, we're also passing a function for the
updateQuery parameter. This function follows the same principle as a Redux reducer and allows us to conveniently merge the changes that are delivered by the subscription into the local
ApolloStore. It takes in the
previousState which is the the former query result of our
allMessagesQueryand the
subscriptionData which contains the payload that we specified in our subscription, in our case that's the
node that carries information about the new message.
From the Apollo docs:
subscribeToMoreis a convenient way to update the result of a single query with a subscription. The
updateQueryfunction passed to
subscribeToMorerunsevery time a new subscription result arrives, and it's responsible for updating the query result.
Fantastic, this is all we need in order for our chat to update in realtime! 🚀
Adding Geo-Locations to the App 🗺
Let’s now look at how to add a geo-location feature to the app so that we can display the chat participants on a map. The full implementation is located here.
At first, we need one query that we use to initially retrieve all locations and their associated travellers.
const allLocations = gql` query allLocations { allLocations { id latitude longitude traveller { id name } } }`
Then we’ll use two different mutations. The first one is a nested mutation that allows us to initially create a
Location along with a
Traveller, rather than having to do this in two different requests:
const createLocationAndTraveller = gql` mutation createLocationAndTraveller($name: String!, $latitude: Float!, $longitude: Float!) { createLocation(latitude: $latitude, longitude: $longitude, traveller: { name: $name }) { id latitude longitude traveller { id name } } }`
We also have a simpler mutation that will be fired whenever a traveller logs back in to the system and we update their location:
const updateLocation = gql` mutation updateLocation($locationId: ID!, $latitude: Float!, $longitude: Float!) { updateLocation(id: $locationId, latitude: $latitude, longitude: $longitude) { traveller { id name } id latitude longitude } }`
Like before, we’re wrapping our component before exporting it using
graphql:
export default graphql(allLocations, { name: 'allLocationsQuery' })( graphql(createTravellerAndLocation, { name: 'createTravellerAndLocationMutation' })( graphql(updateLocation, { name: 'updateLocationMutation' })(WorldChat), ),)
Finally, we need to subscribe to the changes on the
Location type. Every time a new traveller and location are created or an existing traveller updates their location, we want to reflect this on the map.
However, in the second case when an existing traveller logs back in, we actually only want to receive a notification if their location is different from before, that is either
latitude or
longitude or both have to be changed through the mutation. We'll include this requirement in the subscription using a filter again:
this.locationSubscription = this.props.allLocationsQuery.subscribeToMore({ document: gql` subscription { Location( filter: { OR: [ { mutation_in: [CREATED] } { AND: [{ mutation_in: [UPDATED] }, { updatedFields_contains_some: ["latitude", "longitude"] }] } ] } ) { mutation node { id latitude longitude traveller { id name } } } } `, updateQuery: (previousState, { subscriptionData }) => { // ... we'll take a look at this in a second },})
Let’s try to understand the
filter step by step. We want to get notified in either of two cases:
- A new location was
CREATED, the condidition that we specified for this is simply:
mutation_in: [CREATED]
- An existing location was
UPDATED, however, there must have been a change in the
latitudeand/or
longitudefields. We express this as follows:
AND: [{mutation_in: [UPDATED]}, {updatedFields_contains_some: ["latitude", "longitude"]}]
We’re then putting these two cases together connecting them with an OR:
OR: [ { mutation_in: [CREATED] }, { AND: [ { mutation_in: [UPDATED] }, { updatedFields_contains_some: ["latitude", "longitude"] } ] }]
Now, we only need to specify what should happen with the data that we receive through the subscription — we can do so using the
updateQueries argument of
subscribeToMoreagain:
this.locationSubscription = this.props.allLocationsQuery.subscribeToMore({ document: gql` // ... see above for the implementation of the subscription `, updateQuery: (previousState, { subscriptionData }) => { if (subscriptionData.data.Location.mutation === 'CREATED') { const newLocation = subscriptionData.data.Location.node const locations = previousState.allLocations.concat([newLocation]) return { allLocations: locations, } } else if (subscriptionData.data.Location.mutation === 'UPDATED') { const updatedLocation = subscriptionData.data.Location.node const locations = previousState.allLocations.concat([updatedLocation]) const oldLocationIndex = locations.findIndex(location => { return updatedLocation.id === location.id }) locations[oldLocationIndex] = updatedLocation return { allLocations: locations, } } return previousState },})
In both cases, we’re simply incorporating the changes that we received from the subscription and specify how they should be merged into the
ApolloStore. In the
CREATED-case, we just append the new location to the existing list of locations. In the
UPDATED-case, we replace the old version of that location in the
ApolloStore.
Summing Up
In this tutorial, we’ve only scratched the surface of what you can do with our subscription API. To see what else is possible, you can check out our documentation.