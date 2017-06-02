Relay Modern’s @connection directive

If you tried to get started with Relay Modern yourself, chances are you came across the updated Todo Example project on GitHub. If you’ve also studied the mutations in that project, you might have noticed the @connection directive that you need to specify when querying lists of items.

This directive is new to Relay Modern and unfortunately doesn’t have any official documentation yet. In this article, we want to give a brief overview on how to use it.

In Relay, lists are represented through the concept of connections. This facilitates the implementation of a cursor-based pagination approach on the client.

The @connection directive takes two arguments:

key : specifies how Relay will refer to this connection in its internal cache

: specifies how Relay will refer to this connection in its internal cache filter : represents an array of constraints that are used to filter the items in the connection

Let’s take a look at how the directive is used in the Todo example:

export default createFragmentContainer ( TodoList , { viewer : graphql ` fragment TodoList_viewer on User { todos( first: 2147483647 # max GraphQLInt ) @connection(key: "TodoList_todos") { edges { node { id complete ...Todo_todo } } } id totalCount completedCount ...Todo_viewer } ` , } )

In TodoList.js , the data dependencies for the TodoList component are declared in the form of a GraphQL fragment. todos refers to a connection that's defined in the GraphQL schema. When requesting the items from this list, the @connection directive is used alongside the todos field. Relay will use the specified key TodoList_todos in its internal cache to refer to that connection.

function sharedUpdater ( store , user , newEdge ) { const userProxy = store . get ( user . id ) const conn = ConnectionHandler . getConnection ( userProxy , 'TodoList_todos' ) ConnectionHandler . insertEdgeAfter ( conn , newEdge ) }