June 02, 2017

Relay Modern’s @connection directive

nikolasburk
Nikolas Burk

The @connection directive is new to Relay Modern and unfortunately doesn’t have any official documentation. In this article, we want to give a brief overview on how to use it.

If you tried to get started with Relay Modern yourself, chances are you came across the updated Todo Example project on GitHub. If you’ve also studied the mutations in that project, you might have noticed the @connection directive that you need to specify when querying lists of items.

This directive is new to Relay Modern and unfortunately doesn’t have any official documentation yet. In this article, we want to give a brief overview on how to use it.

In Relay, lists are represented through the concept of connections. This facilitates the implementation of a cursor-based pagination approach on the client.

The @connection directive takes two arguments:

  • key: specifies how Relay will refer to this connection in its internal cache
  • filter: represents an array of constraints that are used to filter the items in the connection

Let’s take a look at how the directive is used in the Todo example:

TodoList.js

export default createFragmentContainer(TodoList, {
  viewer: graphql`
    fragment TodoList_viewer on User {
      todos(
        first: 2147483647 # max GraphQLInt
      ) @connection(key: "TodoList_todos") {
        edges {
          node {
            id
            complete
            ...Todo_todo
          }
        }
      }
      id
      totalCount
      completedCount
      ...Todo_viewer
    }
  `,
})

In TodoList.js, the data dependencies for the TodoList component are declared in the form of a GraphQL fragment. todos refers to a connection that's defined in the GraphQL schema. When requesting the items from this list, the @connection directive is used alongside the todos field. Relay will use the specified key TodoList_todos in its internal cache to refer to that connection.

AddTodoMutation.js

function sharedUpdater(store, user, newEdge) {
  const userProxy = store.get(user.id)
  const conn = ConnectionHandler.getConnection(userProxy, 'TodoList_todos')
  ConnectionHandler.insertEdgeAfter(conn, newEdge)
}

The key is used again in AddTodoMutation.js. This time, its purpose is to pull the connection from the internal cache using the ConnectionHandler API. The key is passed to the call to ConnectionHandler.getConnection(...). This allows to retrieve the list from the cache and update it manually with the new todo item that was created through the mutation.

Join the discussion

Follow @prisma on Twitter

Don’t miss the next post!

Sign up for the Prisma newsletter

Announcing Prisma Serverless Data Conference

November 01, 2021

Announcing the first Prisma Serverless Data Conference! A one-day online event happening on November 18th focussed on database access in serverless environments!

What's new in Prisma? (Q3/21)

October 02, 2021

Learn about everything that has happened in the Prisma ecosystem and community from July to September 2021.

Fullstack App With TypeScript, PostgreSQL, Next.js, Prisma & GraphQL: GraphQL API

September 27, 2021

This article is the second part of a course where you build a fullstack app with Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript, Prisma, and PostgreSQL. In this article, you will create the GraphQL API and interact with it on the frontend.
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide