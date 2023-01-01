Docs
Contact Support for any issues or questions you want to submit as you use the Prisma Data Platform.

Steps

  1. Go to the Prisma Data Platform and click Support in the upper right.

  2. Fill out all fields in the pop-up below.

    Note

    • The pop-up prefills the name and email address associated with your GitHub account.
    • All fields are mandatory except for Attachments.

     Contact Support - fill out ticket details

  3. Click Send.

Result

You will receive an email acknowledging the submitted ticket.

What's next

As the Support team triages and responds to your ticket, you will receive replies via email.

Keep in touch by sending replies in the same email thread until your ticket is resolved.

